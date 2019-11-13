SECTIONS
'Poor Little Govt. Workers': Therapy Dogs Head to Capitol To Comfort Impeachment-Stressed Staffers

By Joe Saunders
Published November 13, 2019 at 10:13am
At a time when the Capitol is convulsed by a battle over impeachment, it’s good to know the important things are being taken care of.

Capitol Hill staffers are apparently so stressed out by the tension surrounding Democrats’ efforts to undo the 2016 election that some pet advocacy groups are bringing therapy dogs to Congress to provide some comfort.

According to The Hill, an “animal therapy organization” organization called Pet Partners and the pet industry lobbying group Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council are teaming up to bring the animals to the Hart Senate Office Building and the Rayburn House Building.

So, while the rest of America can watch an attempt to destroy an American presidency, traumatized Capitol Hill staffers can ease their tensions by playing with puppies.

Let’s say the rest of America wasn’t very impressed.

Some responses noted that in a House of Representatives dominated by Democrats – and where Trump Derangement Syndrome runs high – therapy animals might not be enough.

Others recalled when the country used to be made of sterner stuff.

According to The Hill, a news release from the animal groups stated that the comfort pets would be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – the heart of the working day for most Americans, but apparently a great time to take a break in the Capitol to visit with pets.

Is this a publicity stunt that went too far?

Now, to be fair, there’s no indication in the news release that the presence of the pets was actually requested, and there’s no doubt that the pet advocates saw the opportunity for publicity.

But there’s also no doubt that the contemporary Washington atmosphere has a maturity level that makes it eminently believable that there’d be a demand for comfort dogs amid all the stress.

The groups, of course, were unapologetic about their mission.

“Who better to bring comfort and relief to the hardworking folks on Capitol Hill than a furry group of loving, intuitive, and bipartisan Pet Partners therapy animals?” the new release asked.

Well, it’s a good chance that if the House Democratic majority weren’t obsessed with the idea of destroying President Donald Trump’s administration, those “hardworking folks on Capitol Hill” might have better things to be spending their time on.

While Democrats have tied the American government up in hearings for a pointless impeachment that will almost certainly die a sudden death in the Republican-held Senate, the rest of the country’s challenges –  dealing with Chinese repression,  the fight against international terrorism, wrangling with Iran, and, of course, perennial problems with North Korea – remain unaddressed.

But Democrats are getting their chance to inflict heavy damage on the Trump presidency, and possibly permanent damage on the American republic.

And Capitol Hill staffers are getting a chance to soothe their tensions by playing with pets in the middle of the work day.

It’s good to know the important things are being taken care of.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
