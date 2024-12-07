Share
Pop Superstar Gwen Stefani Shakes up Internet, Quotes John 3:16 and Celebrates 'the Birth of Our Lord'

 By Jack Davis  December 7, 2024 at 1:09pm
Pop singer Gwen Stefani has partnered with a Catholic prayer app for the Christmas season and is encouraging her fans to download it and use it with her.

“Imagine showing yourself this video in 1994. Seriously, I think it’s great that Gwen Stefani is a Christian, and is now more vocal about her faith. This is incredibly healthy for American culture,” commentator John William Sherrod wrote in a post on X.

Sherrod also posted a video in which the pop star explains why Christmas is her favorite time of the year.

“It’s the season that we get to celebrate the birth of our Lord,” she said.

Stefani noted that she is partnering with the app Hallow as part of its “25-day prayer challenge leading up to Christmas.”

“Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate the truth that God so loved the world that He gave us His only Son,” she said in words echoing the message of John 3:16.

Stefani closed with an invitation to “join me in praying every day. God bless.”

Does it seem like recently more celebrities have felt comfortable sharing conservative or even Christian beliefs?

Stefani’s partnership with Hallow got its share of reactions.

As noted on Catholic Vote,  Hallow is partnering with Stefani, Matt Maher, Lauren Daigle, and Sarah Kroger this year, with each artist releasing a song for the season as part of their contribution.

Stefani was raised as a Catholic and has continued in her faith throughout her career, the site reported.

Stefani, 55, recently spoke to People about her 2021 marriage to country star Blake Shelton after her long-term relationship with Gavin Rossdale ended in 2015.

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream,  and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle,” she said.

Shelton has commented about the role of religion in Stefani’s life, according to the U.S. Sun.

“She has such a strong faith in God,” he said in 2022. “That’s No. 1 in her life and has been her whole life.”

“She doesn’t beat you over the head with it. She would never do that. That’s her relationship,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
