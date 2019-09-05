SECTIONS
News
Print

Pope Francis Claims It's 'an Honor That the Americans Attack Me'

Pope Francis delivers his homily during the weekly audience at the Paul VI Hall on August 21, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican.Franco Origlia / Getty ImagesPope Francis delivers his homily during the weekly audience at the Paul VI Hall on Aug. 21, 2019. in Vatican City, Vatican. (Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 5, 2019 at 3:18pm
Print

Pope Francis is in hot water this week after making a controversial remark about his Christian ideological opponents in the United States while aboard the papal plane.

The comment in question was an offhand claim that has American Christians beyond displeased. More specifically, the pope gleefully said it’s “an honor that the Americans attack me.”

According to The New York Times, Francis made the remark in jest on Wednesday, shortly after boarding the papal plane for a six-day trip to Africa.

It was then that the pope felt compelled to “warmly” tell French Catholic journalist Nicholas Senèze that he takes the criticism of American Christians as something of a compliment to his character, according to The Times.

Senèze is the author of “How America Wanted to Change the Pope” — a book exploring American Christians’ financial and cultural opposition to the pope’s at-times progressive approach to Catholic theology.

TRENDING: London Mayor Bashes Trump for Golfing During Hurricane, Trump Hits Back with a Vengeance

He had brought the religious leader a copy of the newly released book as a gift.

Francis then reportedly quipped that the book was “a bomb” while handing it off to an aide.

His remarks appear to have been something of a bomb as well, because shortly thereafter, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni attempted to clarify what he had said.

“In an informal context the pope wanted to say that he always considers criticism an honor,” Bruni told The Times. “Particularly when it comes from authoritative thinkers, in this case from an important nation.”

Do you think Pope Francis has been a polarizing leader for the Catholic Church?

Some American Christians, angered by the pope’s remarks, weren’t buying Bruni’s explanation.

To them, such an attack was beyond the pale and worse yet, it confirmed their longtime fears about the pope — that he would rather ostracize them for their values than give up his progressive vision for the church.

RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Focusing on Child Exploitation in Catholic Church Investigation

“The industry of Catholicism appointed him to draw in young people using liberal ideology. Empty cathedrals gather no tithes,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is not the first time Francis has upset American Christians.

This pope has a long history of rebuking American leaders and throwing support behind globalist approaches to issues like climate change and poverty in third-world countries.

He often convicts the United States and its European allies of not doing enough to combat climate change and take in third-world migrant refugees.

Francis also found himself in hot water last month for appearing to liken nationalist remarks from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and others to “those of Hitler in 1934,” The Washington Post reported.

Ironically, according to The Times, supporters of Francis have expressed hope this week’s Africa trip is the pope’s attempt to move past another slew of sexual abuse claims and re-devote the church to progressive causes.

And if that is his goal, this recent remark shows Francis is off to a great start.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Pope Francis Claims It's 'an Honor That the Americans Attack Me'
Hurricane Dorian Lashes the Carolinas with Storm-Surge Flooding, Tornadoes
Stephen Colbert Asks Joe Biden: 'Are You Going Nuts?'
California Governor Signs Bill That Lets Citizens Refuse To Help Police Officers
HuffPost Facing Defamation Lawsuit for Kavanaugh Hit Piece
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×