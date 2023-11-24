Pope Francis Invites Large Group of Transgenders to Eat Lunch with Him at the Vatican

No Christian ever sins merely by breaking bread with other sinners. Nor do we emulate Christ by denying them charity.

Instead, we sin when we proclaim lies as truth. We also sin when we showcase our pride.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that a group of “transgender Catholics” — men claiming to be women — have enjoyed lunch at the Vatican each month while receiving VIP treatment from Pope Francis.

On Tuesday, the AP shared a one-minute clip on social media featuring footage of the men riding a bus on the way to the Vatican, eating lunch with the pope and speaking with a reporter.

“For this group of trans women in Italy, Pope Francis and his message of inclusivity are a welcome change. And thanks to the local parish priest, these women now make monthly visits to Francis’ Wednesday general audiences, where they are given VIP seats,” a corresponding post read.

On Sunday, the wire service reported, Francis marked the Catholic Church’s “World Day of the Poor” by hosting a lunch for more than 1,000 people, including about 120 men claiming to be women.

The pontiff’s relationship with this particular community dates to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, when a local priest “found sex workers showing up at his church asking for help to survive,” the AP reported. The Vatican responded with food and medical supplies.

Now, those unfortunate transgenders have expressed gratitude for the attention the pope has shown them.

“We have always been marginalized and Pope Francis has always helped us,” Coqui Vargas said.

Two of the transgender invitees even sat at the pontiff’s lunch table.

“I told him I was very happy to be there, seated at the table with him at lunch,” Laura Esquivel said.

In a story such as this, one thinks of the prostitute who washed Christ’s feet with her tears. She loved him most, and he forgave her many sins. (Luke 7:36-50)

One also thinks of the woman “caught in adultery,” whom Christ saved from condemnation. He told her to “go” and “sin no more.” (John 8:1-11)

The AP story, of course, said nothing about sin. Given the source, we would not expect that.

Instead, it spoke of inclusivity and marginalization.

That should give us pause, for such catchwords raise the question of why Francis has hosted these 120 men claiming to be women for monthly lunches.

If he has done so from charity, then he has done right. If he has done so in order to teach them what Christ said about their “many sins” while encouraging them to go forth and “sin no more,” then he has also done right.

On the other hand, if he has repeatedly invited 120 transgenders to the Vatican in order to “affirm” their gender-related delusions, then he has sinned against truth. “Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbor, for we are members one of another.” (Ephesians 4:25)

And if he has invited them for the sake of woke “inclusivity” — that is, for what he thinks his gesture says about him — then he has showcased his pride and sinned against humility, for wokeness means not compassion but narcissism.

