No Doubt About It: Pope Francis Is a Faithful Globalist

Pope Francis is either confused or a calculating leftist ideologue. If that sounds mean, it’s not meant to be. There’s just no other conclusion to be drawn.

As the Synod on Synodality — a rough beast that has slouched to Rome to be born — was about to begin this week, Francis strategically published an encyclical, Laudate Deum, an official papal document, which in this case is wholly political and has very little — if anything — to do with Christian faith. That’s the world we live in.

Don’t let the Catholic jargon or Latin language trip you up. The letter has nothing to do with Catholic tradition. Laudate Deum translates into “Praise God,” but the encyclical has precious little to say about God. It is so in-your-face globalist that, according to First Things, “it could have been drafted by any intelligent non-believer working for a secular NGO.” You don’t need to be a Christian to get the Pope’s globalist message: Only the elite can save us now.

“Jesus makes an appearance in paragraph No. 1, then goes on hiatus until paragraph No. 64,” Francis X. Maier wrote in First Things. “In a text of 7,500 words, the word ‘Jesus’ appears three times; ‘God,’ 11 times; ‘Church,’ once; ‘Catholic,’ twice; ‘biblical,’ once; ‘Bible,’ once; and ‘Christian,’ once.

Maier rightly concluded, “Laudate Deum is an essentially secular document with a religious addendum.”

If you’re scratching your head wondering why a pope would issue an official church document that has nothing to do with the church — except for a little religious window dressing to make it palatable to liberal Catholics — you haven’t been following along.

Not that you should be. Pope Francis is a master of woke double-speak. For woke Catholics — an oxymoron if there ever was one — what was once sin is now virtue, and virtue is now sin. Most common sense people would have given up trying to follow this kind of nonsense, especially from a church, a long time ago.

For example, the Vatican website has a definition of “synodality” so vague it could mean almost anything. “Synodality denotes the particular style that qualifies the life and mission of the Church.” I guess synodality — a word most people have never heard of before — is just a matter of style. It can mean anything you want it to mean.

The definition goes on, “Synodality, in this perspective, is much more than the celebration of ecclesial meetings and Bishops’ assemblies, or a matter of simple internal administration within the Church; it is the specific modus vivendi et operandi of the Church, the People of God, which reveals and gives substance to her being as communion when all her members journey together, gather in assembly and take an active part in her evangelizing mission.”

Blah, blah, blah.

What is the perspective of this particular style? Whose perspective? What style? All I can say is that from my own perspective of style, it’s one of the most vapid definitions I’ve ever heard. Since when did Catholic popes — who have spent centuries defending the absolute truth which is God — start pushing relativism, which means truth is what you make of it? Since Pope Francis.

As for the encyclical itself, it “is an astonishing document, in which Pope Francis uses his authority to make definitive judgments — not on questions of faith and morals, but on scientific and political questions that are still under debate,” Philip F. Lawler wrote for Catholic World News.

For Francis, anybody who questions the climate crisis is a nutjob and not to be believed. He dismisses out of hand the growing list of more than 1,600 scientists, including two Nobel Laureates, who claim the climate emergency is a myth, according to the Federalist.

Catholic authorities haven’t taken such a specific stand on scientific matters for 400 years, when Galileo was in the hot seat, according to the National Catholic Register. Nevertheless, the encyclical fails to put forward a “magisterial pronouncement on climatological scientific research.” Instead, Francis declared the scientific results he purports to be true as “indisputable” and anyone who denies it is a demoniac. Is Francis speaking about divine revelation or science?

Anyone who claims to “follow the science” and then dismisses a good portion of it can be trusted about as much as Dr. Anthony Fauci of the COVID debacle.

In short, Francis adopted the globalist narrative concerning climate change and proposed a political solution of “multilateralism” to be wielded by some kind of one-world government.

“We are speaking above all of ‘more effective world organizations, equipped with the power to provide for the global common good, the elimination of hunger and poverty and the sure defense of fundamental human rights'” the letter said. The quote is taken from another Francis encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which translates into “All Bothers” and, considering the “style” of the Laudate Deum, is eerily communistic.

“The issue is that they must be endowed with real authority, in such a way as to ‘provide for’ the attainment of certain essential goals,” Francis continued. “In this way, there could come about a multilateralism that is not dependent on changing political conditions or the interests of a certain few, and possesses a stable efficacy.”

And there you have it. Climate change is an emergency that can only be solved by globalists who “are endowed with real authority” to tell the rest of us what we can and cannot do. Pope Francis seems to be saying a handful of humans can create heaven on earth if only they are given — or take — the power to do it. No need for God.

What Francis seems to forget is that we live in a fallen world, and only God can redeem it. It seems that for Pope Francis, God is either dead or impotent. That’s heretical.

That’s not Catholic, it’s not Christian, and it’s not American. It’s crazy ugly.

