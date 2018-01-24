The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Faith News Politics
Print

Pope Francis Just Launched an Attack Against Journalists For Spreading ‘Fake News’

By Erin Coates
January 24, 2018 at 3:38pm

Print

As part of his World Communications Day message published Wednesday, Pope Francis compared today’s “fake news” to the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis.

Francis explained that “fake news” goes back to the first book of the Bible where the serpent lies to Eve to get her to eat fruit from the forbidden tree.

“This biblical episode brings to light an essential element of our reflection: there is no such thing as harmless disinformation; on the contrary, trusting in falsehoods can have dire consequences,” he said in his message.

Francis added that he wants “to contribute to our shared commitment to stemming the spread of fake news and to rediscovering the dignity of journalism and the personal responsibility of journalists to communicate the truth.”

The pope clarified that the fake news he is talking about has to do with false information based on “non-existent or distorted data meant to deceive and manipulate the reader.”

TRENDING: The End of the Government Shutdown Has Opened a Torrent of Media Anger at Democrats

“Spreading fake news can serve to advance specific goals, influence political decisions and serve economic interests,” Francis said.

He said that people struggle with “unmasking and eliminating fake news” because they do not interact with people or read news sources with different opinions than their own.

“Disinformation thus thrives on the absence of healthy confrontation with other sources of information that could effectively challenge prejudices and generate constructive dialogue; instead, it risks turning people into unwilling accomplices in spreading biased and baseless ideas,” he said.

“Fake news is a sign of intolerant and hypersensitive attitudes, and leads only to the spread of arrogance and hatred. That is the end result of untruth.”

Do you think ‘fake news’ will ever go away?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke told CNN that the pope’s message is cautionary to fake news and disinformation, and not warning or supporting U.S. President Donald Trump who frequently uses the term.

“I’m sure everyone is thinking U.S. They think fake news and they think U.S.,” Burke said. “No, this is because fake news is spreading around the world.”

Pope Francis said that seeking the truth is the only way to combat fake news in this day and age because “The truth will set you free.”

“The capacity to twist the truth” is reflexive to the human condition, but Francis said “when we are faithful to God’s plan, communication becomes an effective expression of our responsible search for truth and our pursuit of goodness.”

RELATED: Report: John Kerry Undermining Trump, Israel and American Foreign Policy with the Palestinians

He concluded his message with an invitation for people to “promote a journalism of peace.”

“I mean a journalism that is truthful and opposed to falsehoods, rhetorical slogans, and sensational headlines. A journalism created by people for people, one that is at the service of all, especially those — and they are the majority in our — who have no voice,” Francis said. “A journalism committed to pointing out alternatives to the escalation of shouting matches and verbal violence.”

World Communication Day has been celebrated by Catholics since 1967, and the Pope’s message is usually published during the day of the feast of St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of journalists. World Communication Day isn’t until May, but the early publication of the message allows preparation time for local and national celebrations.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, fake news, journalism, Pope Francis, The Bible, The Pope

By: Erin Coates on January 24, 2018 at 3:38pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

Cher, Sarah sanders

A Day After Speaking at Women’s March, Cher Latest ‘Feminist’ to Attack Sarah Sanders’ Appearance

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump, Mark Taylor (2)

Man Who Predicted Trump Win 7 Years Ago: Mainstream Media Will Change Their Tune About Him

Becky Loggia

donald trump (4)

After Senate Votes to End Shutdown, Trump Issues a Statement on Immigration

Caterine DeCicco

Image Consultant Says What Melania Won’t, Reveals a Message First Lady Is Sending with Wardrobe

Jonathan Pincus

These Are the Members of Congress Who Are Asking Not to be Paid During the Government Shutdown

Chris Agee

With Shutdown Looming, These 66 Reps Voted to Impeach Trump Instead of Pass a Budget

Jonah Bennett

Chelsea Manning

Former Military Lawyers: Chelsea Manning Could Face Prosecution for Senate Run

Nick Givas

Watch: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Does Not Look Happy When Sen. Joe Manchin Says ‘We Need a Wall’

Recently Posted