Popular ’80s Singer Tony Lewis Dead at Age 62

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 20, 2020 at 4:36pm
Famous British singer Tony Lewis died at the age of 62 at his London home on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been shared.

Born in London on Dec. 21, 1957, Lewis heard the Beatles at the tender age of 9 and it compelled him to pursue music as well, according to the bio on his website.

He ended up in his first band, Syrius B, while in school, but he and bandmates John Spinks and Alan Jackman went their own ways for a while after their group didn’t get much traction.

Their next project together, “The Outfield” (initially called “The Baseball Boys”), was a roaring success. The trio was well-known for hits such as “Your Love,” “All the Love,” and “Say It Isn’t So.”

Though the band’s heydays were during the ’80s, the music has continued to be popular with listeners.

“I can’t believe that there are over 250 million plays of Your Love on Spotify!” Lewis shared in July. ⠀

“‘Your Love’ peaked at No. 6 and continues to remain one of the most liked songs from the past 30 years and still continues to grow,” Lewis’ website states.

“On a weekly basis, ‘Your Love’ is played on over 1000 radio stations, and averages over 2 million streams on Pandora, 1 million views on Youtube, and 1 million streams on Spotify.”

The group remained together until 2014, when Spinks passed away from liver cancer, according to People.

Lewis was still an active musician up until his death, with an EP due to release next spring. His death was confirmed on his social media accounts, with the posts only saying that his death was “unexpected.”

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” the Tony Lewis Facebook page posted on Tuesday.

“He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.”

“Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The musician is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Gemma and Rosie, and three grandchildren.

