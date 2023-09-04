Share
News
Dean Cain attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at Hilton Parsippany on October 28, 2022 in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Dean Cain attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at Hilton Parsippany in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Oct. 28, 2022. (Bobby Bank / Getty Images)

Popular Superman Star Backs Kid Kicked Out of School Over Gadsden Flag

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2023 at 4:54am
Share

The Colorado boy who refused to go gently into the deep, dark night of bureaucratic regulations has a Super fan.

Dean Cain, who played Superman in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” has posted a shout-out to Jaiden Rodriguez, who, along with his mom, bucked the school’s decision to punish him for wearing a Gadsden flag patch on his backpack.

“Good job, Jaiden. It takes bravery to stand alone for what is right,” Cain, who supports all manner of charities, posted on X. Cain has also been unabashed about his support of various conservative causes.

Trending:
Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76 After Acknowledgement on Social Media

Cain is hardly the first celebrity to support Jaiden.

Country music star John Rich posted a similar message last week, complete with a video of him raising the yellow flag with its coiled snaked and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” emblazoned upon it.

Although days of celebration have followed the boy’s return to school, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression indicated that Jaiden’s struggle may not be over.

In an Aug. 31 letter to the school, it said that Jaiden’s mother, Eden Rodriguez, has been informed that the school’s permission to wear the flag patch has a condition.

“Ms. Rodriguez has informed FIRE that the only communication she received was from Harrison School District TwoAssistant Superintendent Mike Claudio, who told her Jaiden could continue to display the Gadsden flag patch only so long as no staff member or student complained about it,” the letter said.

“Jaiden also is still not allowed to display the FPC patch on his backpack under any circumstances,” the letter said, using the acronym for the Firearms Policy Coalition.

The letter said the boy’s school cannot “condition Jaiden keeping the Gadsden flag patch on his backpack on the absence of student or staff complaints. Without more, a single complaint about a student’s speech cannot constitute substantial disruption.”

“The First Amendment does not allow the ‘heckler’s veto’ as envisioned by the district’s assistant superintendent, where anybody can suppress a student’s speech or viewpoint simply by objecting to it,” the letter added.

Related:
Ex-CIA Agent Who Said Hunter Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Failed to Disclose Significant Big Tech Role

The letter said the school should abandon its efforts to censor students.

“FIRE calls on The Vanguard School to immediately and publicly confirm it will allow Jaiden Rodriguez to display on his backpack at school his Gadsden flag and Firearms Policy Coalition patches—and any others that cause no substantial disruption—without facing punishment or removal, regardless of whether students or staff complain,” the letter said.

In an Op-Ed in the Denver Gazette, Jon Caldara, president of the Independence Institute in Denver, said there is a message for parents in Jaiden’s experience, noting that Eden Rodriguez had to explain that the flag was from the Revolutionary War era and was not a pro-slavery banner.

Do you agree the kid had a right to tout the flag?

“The most surprising and disappointing point about this kerfuffle is that, even at a reputable charter school with a classical curriculum, with an emphasis on teaching historic accuracy, staff needs to be schooled by parents that one of America’s founding flags has nothing to do with slavery,” he wrote.

“Parents, you should not be intimidated to politely record your meetings with school administrators. In Colorado you do not need their permission or knowledge to do it secretly. Your kids’ futures lie in the balance,” Caldara added.

“Perhaps the most terrifying part of this is how groupthink can take one of the most patriotic flags of unity in our history and, over the course of just a few years, turn it into a symbol of division,” Caldara wrote, before further adding, “The considerably greater takeaway is parents should record their encounters with school officials. It might be the thing that guarantees an education for your child.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Popular Superman Star Backs Kid Kicked Out of School Over Gadsden Flag
'Fight Fire with Fire': Trump Calls on Republican DAs and AGs to Get Up Off the Mat
Fed Court Permits Doctor's Lawsuit Alleging FDA Exceeded Its Authority with Anti-Ivermectin Campaign
Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them
Watch: Dr. Phil Warns Ted Cruz That Dangerous 'Chaos' Agents Are 'Targeting' Kids with Algorithms
See more...

Conversation