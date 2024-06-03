Popular YouTuber with Large Toddler Audience 'Ms. Rachel' Under Fire for 'Pride Month' Video

Oh, “pride month,” the progressives’ time for people to talk about something they really shouldn’t be talking about.

A perfect example would be “Ms. Rachel,” the wildly popular YouTuber whose account is geared toward teaching videos for babies and toddlers.

On Saturday, the woman behind “Ms. Rachel ” — 41-year-old Rachel Accurso — used her TikTok account, “MsRachelforLittles,” to post a video celebrating the beginning of “pride month” — and inviting conservatives never to watch her again.

“Happy pride to all of our wonderful family and friends,” Accurso said in the video, wearing a rainbow blouse and green jumper more suited to a little girl than a grown woman.

“This month and every month I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.”

And then came the kicker:

“To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way. God bless,” she said. “I am not chasing fame or views. I’m standing strong in love.”

Of course, the video hasn’t gone unnoticed, as countless individuals have come to call out the content creator for discussing more adult topics with her extremely young audience.

Accurso’s YouTube channel boasts 10 million subscribers and operates on several other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Her content is aimed toward a quite young audience, typically centering around learning different topics like how to read, sing, or whatever other topic she’s decided to cover.

Her videos amass huge numbers of views, ranging between 30 million on the low end and up to nearly a billion.

With such a large and impressionable audience, it’s crucial for Accurso to be extremely careful with what she decides to cover.

And that’s where the criticism against this content creator comes from.

“Ms. Rachel is an extremely popular YouTuber who makes content for babies and toddlers. She just posted a video celebrating Pride Month,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh posted on X.

“This is a message to conservatives parents. She doesn’t want your business. You should respond accordingly.”

Ms. Rachel is an extremely popular YouTuber who makes content for babies and toddlers. She just posted a video celebrating Pride Month. This is a message to conservatives parents. She doesn’t want your business. You should respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/1YE5ZAs8mR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2024

Other accounts on X also weighed in on the matter.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec and the Libs of Tiktok account shared the video, warning its millions of followers about the supposedly kid-friendly channel’s message.

Doing my part to spread awareness so parents know what Ms. Rachel stands for! She says she doesn’t want your business if you don’t subscribe to the child m*tiIat*on cult. Pass it on! https://t.co/VICIlV1EWI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2024

Miss Rachel wants to turn your kids gay pic.twitter.com/IaUuK9sFjc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2024

While perhaps some moderates and definitely liberals will attempt to claim that simply acknowledging “pride month” doesn’t affect the children watching Ms. Rachel, they fail to understand how massive an impact that constant exposure to this content from an early age can have on kids.

Children do not need to know about sex and sexuality and discussing “pride month” will undoubtedly begin to get them down the rabbit hole.

Children, especially toddlers and babies, do not need this stuff in their lives.

Keep it away from the kids, plain and simple.

