Step Aside Judge Judy: The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh Just Got His Own Reality Court Show

Matt Walsh’s sardonic wit sets the conservative commentator apart from the rest in his field.

It’s exactly that dry humor that helped make “What Is a Woman” not just the best conservative documentary ever made, but also one of the best films made in recent years, period.

The Daily Wire has decided to capitalize on that humor yet again by giving Walsh his very own reality court show.

This writer has seen the first two episodes of the show — “Judged By Matt Walsh” — and can confirm the show is hilarious.







The setup is quite simple — like “Judge Judy” or any show in the genre, each episode of “Judged” sees Walsh preside over real-life cases between litigants with grievances — in this case, ridiculously petty and zany grievances — against one another.

For example, episode two features a gangster-rapping Italian uncle who paid his niece to get him marijuana using her medical license. The uncle asks Walsh for redress since she spent the money on munchies rather than purchasing him drugs which, as you can imagine, didn’t exactly sit well with the conservative firebrand-turned-judge.

Walsh confronts these litigants with his sarcasm, quick comedic timing, no-nonsense attitude and traditional values, which all come together in hilarious ways.

Adding to the comedy is Kyler Finney, the bailiff to Walsh’s judge who serves as a comic foil throughout the episodes.

During the show’s premiere event, Walsh and series creator Sean Hampton shared how the series came to be.

In 2022, Hampton’s wife told him about the Reddit forum “AmItheA**hole” (a blog where users share personal conflicts to ask others if they were in the wrong or not), thinking it would be “great for Matt.”

It was — the commentator proceeded to make a series of YouTube videos responding to the forum, each of which received hundreds of thousands of views.

Walsh’s penchant for dishing out no-holds-barred moral judgments with a touch of his signature sarcasm made for some great entertainment.

“Judged By Matt Walsh” was the logical next step for that idea.

“One thing about me that I’ve always been told is I’m very judgemental,” Walsh said. “That’s what made this attractive to me is that I get to just judge people… they may not be correct judgments, but I have a lot of judgments to make.”

The first episode of “Judged By Matt Walsh” is available to watch for free on DailyWire+, X and YouTube.

The second episode is available only to DailyWire+ subscribers.

