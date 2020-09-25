Rioters in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday set fire to plywood attached to the front door of a police union building in Oregon’s largest city and clashed with officers, who made 14 arrests, police said in a statement.

Images posted online showed flames erupting outside the doors of the Portland Police Association office.

Some rioters managed later to get on the roof of the building, police said in a statement Friday.

TRENDING: Pelosi Makes No Sense: Trump 'Is Trying To Have the Constitution of the United States Swallow Clorox'

The demonstrators who were detained were arrested on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to interfering with officers and trespassing.

Press Release: Mass Gathering Sets Fire to Portland Police Association Office and Vandalizes Property; Unlawful Assembly Declared

Link: https://t.co/zMryrDYuFJ pic.twitter.com/wAnYrh7Gyy — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 25, 2020

The violence came a day after people hurled several firebombs at officers during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, police said.

Do you think more should be done to stop the violence in Portland? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The city has endured four months of near-nightly demonstrations and riots by antifa and other leftist agitators.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said Wednesday night’s demonstrations were the most violent that Portland has experienced since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt — who has been criticized for dismissing cases against hundreds of protesters — condemned the violence and called for calm.

Schmidt said in a statement that he was “alarmed and angry after witnessing the violence in downtown Portland on Wednesday night.”

“What started as a peaceful gathering to support the family of Breonna Taylor was overtaken by people who engaged in dangerous and criminal behavior,” he said. “I am thankful that no Portland police officers or Portland firefighters were injured after a flaming object was thrown and then exploded just inches away from them. There is no justification for a person to ever throw an incendiary device, to set fire to buildings or to engage in other violent and destructive behavior.

RELATED: Portland Cries COVID, Prohibits Right-Wing Rally Amid 100 Straight Days of Rioting

“I stand against hate and violence. Neither promotes the reform that is being demanded in our community and across the country. My office will always support and defend the right to free speech and the right to peacefully assemble, and we will always condemn violence.”

Fourteen people were arrested during Wednesday night’s demonstration.

Overnight on 24–25 Sept., a group of BLM-antifa rioters gathered in north Portland & attacked the @PortlandPolice union hall again. They set fire to the building, vandalized property & prevented drivers from using the road. #PortlandRiots #antifa https://t.co/Z6xhkwNRlp pic.twitter.com/z7YUsSrm1e — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020

U.S. agents with the Federal Protective Service, who were guarding a federal courthouse nearby, offered assistance during the demonstration and Portland police accepted because it was an “emergency need in the moment,” Davis told reporters Thursday.

More violence is expected this weekend with antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys both planning rallies.

“On Saturday, there will likely be two large gatherings in North Portland,” Schmidt said. “It is never acceptable to engage in violent or destructive behavior. We have already seen too much violence, harm and even death during past demonstrations.

“For those who are thinking about traveling to Oregon to engage in criminal conduct — our message is clear: Stay away.

“For people who attend the events: Leave your weapons behind. Don’t give someone who wants to promote violence a platform by engaging with them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.