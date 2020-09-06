SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Man Set on Fire as Agitators Throw Molotov Cocktails Toward Cops During Portland Riots

By Jack Davis
Published September 6, 2020 at 4:30pm
P Share Print

Molotov cocktails were thrown toward Portland police Saturday night amid rioting that left at least one man on fire.

More than 50 people were arrested, The Oregonian reported.

Police also used tear gas for the first time this month in what was the 101st consecutive night of demonstrating in Portland.

Protesters tried to march to a Southeast Portland police precinct, but police blocked the way, saying that the march was unpermitted.

TRENDING: Weather Reporter Shared Heartbreaking Confession on Facebook Before Taking Her Own Life

Protesters then sent Molotov cocktails toward police lines. A video showed that one man’s shoes caught fire:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas denounced the rioting in a tweet about the violence.

“This is insane,” he wrote. “Every single rioter committing violence (including shooting fireworks at innocent people) should be arrested immediately, prosecuted & sent to jail. Dem politicians refuse to do so.”

RELATED: Police: Portland Antifa Shooter Appeared To Target Patriot Prayer Member Before Killing

Protesters and police clashed throughout the night as the marchers moved forward against police and police then responded. The rioting ended after 1 a.m. Sunday.

As Portland devolves, others in Oregon have had enough, according to The New York Times.

In Gresham, 15 miles from Portland, a pro-America rally was held Wednesday to push back against the radicals in Portland.

Rebecca Crymer joined the rally after her experience in Portland with the rioters.

She said that when she was walking through Portland and wearing a Captain America T-shirt, she was threatened and called a Nazi. A man even tried to throw dog poop at her, she said.

“I’m a normal person and I don’t have extremist views,” Crymer said. “Normal people should be able to feel like they can fly an American flag and not get hunted down for it.”

Do you think Portland needs to accept federal help in order to restore peace in the city?

Bonnie Johnson of Gresham said the violence has made her worry about her safety to the point where she is buying a gun.

“I didn’t even want a gun,” she said. “But when you see all that’s going on in Portland, it scares you.”

“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, a city about 30 miles from Portland.

“We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Man Set on Fire as Agitators Throw Molotov Cocktails Toward Cops During Portland Riots
Trump Vows To Not Fund Schools Teaching NYT 1619 Project's Alternative Version of History
United Airlines Will Furlough Thousands of Employees in October
University Dismisses 11 First-Year Students for Gathering in Room Together
Biden Ad Attacking Trump Plan That Doesn't Exist Receives 4 Pinocchios in Washington Post Fact Check
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×