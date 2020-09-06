Man Set on Fire as Agitators Throw Molotov Cocktails Toward Cops During Portland Riots

Molotov cocktails were thrown toward Portland police Saturday night amid rioting that left at least one man on fire.

More than 50 people were arrested, The Oregonian reported.

Police also used tear gas for the first time this month in what was the 101st consecutive night of demonstrating in Portland.

Protesters tried to march to a Southeast Portland police precinct, but police blocked the way, saying that the march was unpermitted.

Portland Police note that persons on Southeast Stark are engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm This is a riot. Police are giving announcements to disperse People are throwing Molotov cocktails. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020

Protesters then sent Molotov cocktails toward police lines. A video showed that one man’s shoes caught fire:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

ANTIFA lights themselves on fire— 5 minutes into the March, officers attempted to put him out. pic.twitter.com/FVBoEeQJVH — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 6, 2020

Fire bombs were thrown at officers, injuring at least one community member. Police are trying to restore peace and order for the safety of this neighborhood. https://t.co/V3UOCR6Bc4 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas denounced the rioting in a tweet about the violence.

“This is insane,” he wrote. “Every single rioter committing violence (including shooting fireworks at innocent people) should be arrested immediately, prosecuted & sent to jail. Dem politicians refuse to do so.”

This is insane. Every single rioter committing violence (including shooting fireworks at innocent people) should be arrested immediately, prosecuted & sent to jail. Dem politicians refuse to do so. https://t.co/TMPDiWdMQd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 6, 2020

Protesters and police clashed throughout the night as the marchers moved forward against police and police then responded. The rioting ended after 1 a.m. Sunday.

As Portland devolves, others in Oregon have had enough, according to The New York Times.

In Gresham, 15 miles from Portland, a pro-America rally was held Wednesday to push back against the radicals in Portland.

Rebecca Crymer joined the rally after her experience in Portland with the rioters.

She said that when she was walking through Portland and wearing a Captain America T-shirt, she was threatened and called a Nazi. A man even tried to throw dog poop at her, she said.

“I’m a normal person and I don’t have extremist views,” Crymer said. “Normal people should be able to feel like they can fly an American flag and not get hunted down for it.”

Bonnie Johnson of Gresham said the violence has made her worry about her safety to the point where she is buying a gun.

“I didn’t even want a gun,” she said. “But when you see all that’s going on in Portland, it scares you.”

“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, a city about 30 miles from Portland.

“We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.”

