Powerful Banker Jacob Rothschild Dies at 87

 By George C. Upper III  February 26, 2024 at 8:18am
British financier Jacob Rothschild has died, according to an announcement from his family on Monday.

No cause of death was initially reported. He was 87.

Rothschild was a “senior member of one of Europe’s best-known banking dynasties,” CNBC noted in its coverage of his passing.

In its statement, his family described Rothschild as “a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather,” according to the BBC.

A number of the recipients of Rothschild’s charitable endeavors posted about his death on social media, including a country estate managed by the Rothschild Foundation.

The Rothschilds began building their banking empire in the 18th century, when various family members left their home in Frankfurt, Germany, to expand their business, according to the BBC.

Jacob Rothschild was born in 1936 and educated at Eton College and Christ Church College, Oxford, before working in the family bank.

He left that company to found his own, RIT Capital, an investment trust that he led until 2019.

“Lord Rothschild also held roles including deputy chairman at BSkyB Television, director of RHJ International, now known as BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, and was a member of the council for the Duchy of Cornwall for the then-Prince of Wales,” the BBC reported.

The outlet also noted his “longstanding” patronage of the arts, including serving as chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which aims to conserve the U.K.’s history, as well as serving as a trustee of London’s National Gallery for six years.

Rothschild was thought to have a net worth of approximately $5 billion.

George C. Upper III
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
