Parler Share
Commentary

President of Serbia Predicts Global Conflict on the Scale of World War II in a Matter of Months

 By Matthew Holloway  September 24, 2022 at 2:02pm
Parler Share

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Tuesday that the world is “approaching a major war” on the scale of World War II.

With the Serbian capital of Belgrade just a day’s drive from the front lines in southern Ukraine, he definitely isn’t watching from the cheap seats.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Vucic was interviewed by Serbian public broadcaster Radio Television while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

“I think we are going to go from a special military operation to a major war and the question is where the red line will be,” he said, according to Euronews.

“We are going to enter a large-scale global conflict the likes of which we haven’t seen since World War II in the next one or two months.”

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

Vucic’s warning shouldn’t be taken idly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening the West with nuclear retaliation while he holds a “referendum” in captured Ukrainian regions to justify their annexation. ABC News on Friday described “pro-Russian soldiers with assault rifles going door to door collecting ballots.”

Putin has also called up over 300,000 military reservists to enter the fray.

Vucic accused the world powers of endangering his country by weakening the UN and “de facto” destroying the global order, Euronews reported.

“For us who are small and who want to guarantee security for our citizens, this is not good news and I expect that things will become even more complicated between the West and the Russian Federation and also between the West and China,” he said.

Do you think a world war will break out in the coming months?

Vucic had more harsh words for his fellow world leaders during a Thursday address at the General Assembly.

“Our words make a hollow and empty echo compared to the reality that we are facing,” he said, according to the Anadolu Agency. “The reality is that no one listens to anyone, no one strives for real agreements and problem solving, and almost everyone cares only about their own interests.”

“Despite our position, many in this hall still have a problem with respect for the territorial integrity of Serbia,” Vucic said, referring to Kosovo, a breakaway region whose independence from Serbia has been recognized by most of the UN.

“You wonder why?” he asked. “Because they possess the power and we are small and weak in their eyes. However, as you could hear, we still have the strength to speak the truth in this place.”

Related:
Is Putin Planning to Go Nuclear After the Big Upset in Ukraine?

Vucic compared the situation in Ukraine to that in Serbia.



He wondered aloud, “What is the difference between the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia, which was grossly violated and for which you provided international recognition and legitimacy — at least, some of you. Nobody has ever provided a rational answer to this question.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




President of Serbia Predicts Global Conflict on the Scale of World War II in a Matter of Months
Elon Musk Hits Iran Regime with Devastating News: Protesters Now Have Access to Top Technology
Rachel Maddow's 'Glorified Understudy' Struggles in Demo - 'Hannity' Ahead 63% in Total Viewership
Record-Breaking Sniper: Watch New 'World Record' Shot - Nearly 4x Chris Kyle's Longest Kill Shot
Watch: Helicopter Carrying Politicians Nosedives After Power Line Collision
See more...

Conversation