McEnany Tears Into Psaki for Comments on Midterms: 'Did You Tell Your Boss That?'

America’s soaring crime rate is adding momentum to a potential red wave at the ballot box in November.

And it’s not just conservatives who recognize this as fact; it was pointed out Sunday on national TV by a woman who held one of the most visible positions in the Biden administration.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday and talked to host Chuck Todd about the Democrats’ prospects for emerging victorious in the November midterm elections.

“I think that Democrats — if the election is about who is the most extreme … then they’re going to win,” she said, with a reference to flamboyant conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, she added, “if it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that,” she said.

Psaki added that Democrats “also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats — I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities.”







Psaki’s successor, Karine Jean-Pierre, was asked the next day to comment on Psaki’s remarks during a White House news briefing, but Jean-Pierre deflected the question rather than answering it outright.

She simply commented that she didn’t agree with the “characterization of what [Psaki] actually said.”

“Jen Psaki says that ‘crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats.’ Why would she say that?” KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “I don’t agree with your characterization of what she actually said.” pic.twitter.com/cbygwSX4UU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2022



But Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany laid it out for her audience on Monday’s episode of “Outnumbered” on Fox. She even complimented her Democrat counterpart.

“Jen Psaki is exactly right,” she began according to Fox News, “You don’t hear me say that often, but good for her for giving this really sober, clear-eyed assessment to her party.”



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



“If it’s a referendum on President Biden, Democrats lose. She went on in that clip to say, ‘A weak, kind of Achilles heel, for my party is crime.’

“And the immediate question I had was, ‘did you tell your boss that?’” McEnany added. “Because Jen Psaki is not a policymaker, but she does have access to the president, she did have access for a year and a half.”

“She still would, presumably, especially if she had Oval Office walk-in privileges. So I wonder if at any point she said to him, ‘Hey, Mr. President, this is a weak spot for us.’

“Because we know it took President Biden six months into his presidency to even give an address on crime, to even acknowledge it as an issue. Did she push for that to happen? Because it is now the number-four issue among voters.”

A Pew Research Center poll released on Aug. 23 actually placed “violent crime” as the third most important issue, with 60 percent of registered voters naming it as “very important to their vote,” beaten narrowly by gun policy at 62 percent and the economy at 77 percent.

Broken down by political party, only 52 percent of Democrats found violent crime to be “very important” to their vote, but a heavy majority — 69 percent — of Republican voters did.

Three of the Democrats’ signature issues held the bottom rankings in the list of top voter issues, with “climate change” ranked as a priority for only 40 percent of all voters, “i0ssues around race and ethnicity” at 35 percent and “the coronavirus outbreak” at a mere 28 percent.

Caroll Doherty, Director of Pew Research, tweeted on Sept. 2 that public confidence in Biden’s ability to “effectively handle law enforcement and criminal justice issues” plummeted between March 2021 and July 2022, dropping 17 percent among Democrats — from 80 percent to 63 percent. There was a similar drop among independents and Republicans, who polled at 37 percent and seven percent, respectively.

Since start of his presidency, Biden has gotten some of his lowest ratings for ‘bringing the country closer together.’ In July, 26% of adults (44% of Democrats, 6% of Republicans) said they were very or somewhat confident in him to achieve this.https://t.co/mFsbt9SsWO pic.twitter.com/CZjFMcQ2HF — Carroll Doherty (@CarrollDoherty) September 2, 2022



According to Pew, President Joe Biden‘s approval rating remains in negative territory at 37 percent, while 62 percent disapprove. “More than twice as many adults strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance as strongly approve (45% vs. 18%),” the report stated.

The survey included 6,174 U.S. adults and was conducted June 27-July 4. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

