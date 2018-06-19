President Stormy Daniels? Porn Star Mulls Run for Office

It’s unclear which name she might use or which party line she might run on, but Stephanie Clifford, who starred in porn movies under the name Stormy Daniels, is thinking of running for office.

Daniels became enmeshed in the political world thanks to a convoluted, headline-grabbing legal battle with President Donald Trump.

Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, and was later paid to keep quiet about it. Trump denied the encounter. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels, but has framed the money as being paid to make Daniels go away and keep quiet, not as acknowledgement of any of her claims.

Daniels has also claimed that she was threatened to keep quiet about the matter, according to CBS.

Thank you for joining me on this journey. Happy Friday. Stormy Daniels' Chicago shows will go on!https://t.co/C0Ktvj9sbQ pic.twitter.com/8rq58PT7q1 — Morgan Greene (@MorGreene) June 16, 2018

While in Chicago recently for a series of shows dubbed the “Make America Horny Again” tour, Daniels sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Daniels spoke about the challenges of running for office, and the barriers to victory.

“I don’t know, should I run for president?” she said during the interview. “The terrifying thing is, I might win.”

Daniels said politics had nothing to do with her initial efforts.

“This didn’t start with a political agenda,” she said. “I think it’s really funny that most people don’t even know that I’m Republican.”

She admitted that her recent time in the spotlight has helped her career.

“It’s boosted it, but mostly it’s changed it,” she said.

The website TMZ recently reported that in addition to drawing a renewed interest in her live shows, Daniels has launched a line of lingerie.

Daniels said that she will not go away.

“I don’t start fights, but I finish them,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do, which I believe, or if I’m just that … stubborn.”

On Monday, a California judge canceled a hearing sought by Daniels, who wanted to resume her lawsuit against Trump and Cohen. The lawsuit was put on hold when it became possible that it would overlap with a federal investigation of Cohen, Reuters reported.

