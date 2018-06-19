SECTIONS
Politics
Print

President Stormy Daniels? Porn Star Mulls Run for Office

By Jack Davis
June 19, 2018 at 7:26am

Print

It’s unclear which name she might use or which party line she might run on, but Stephanie Clifford, who starred in porn movies under the name Stormy Daniels, is thinking of running for office.

Daniels became enmeshed in the political world thanks to a convoluted, headline-grabbing legal battle with President Donald Trump.

Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, and was later paid to keep quiet about it. Trump denied the encounter. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels, but has framed the money as being paid to make Daniels go away and keep quiet, not as acknowledgement of any of her claims.

Daniels has also claimed that she was threatened to keep quiet about the matter, according to CBS.

TRENDING: Hoover Dam Shutdown, Man Barricades Himself in Armored Truck Demanding ‘Release the Report’

While in Chicago recently for a series of shows dubbed the “Make America Horny Again” tour, Daniels sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Daniels spoke about the challenges of running for office, and the barriers to victory.

“I don’t know, should I run for president?” she said during the interview. “The terrifying thing is, I might win.”

Daniels said politics had nothing to do with her initial efforts.

“This didn’t start with a political agenda,” she said. “I think it’s really funny that most people don’t even know that I’m Republican.”

Should Stormy Daniels shut up and go away?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

She admitted that her recent time in the spotlight has helped her career.

“It’s boosted it, but mostly it’s changed it,” she said.

The website TMZ recently reported that in addition to drawing a renewed interest in her live shows, Daniels has launched a line of lingerie.

RELATED: Turning Tide: Giuliani Goes on the Offensive Against Stormy Daniels

Daniels said that she will not go away.

“I don’t start fights, but I finish them,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do, which I believe, or if I’m just that … stubborn.”

On Monday, a California judge canceled a hearing sought by Daniels, who wanted to resume her lawsuit against Trump and Cohen. The lawsuit was put on hold when it became possible that it would overlap with a federal investigation of Cohen, Reuters reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Stormy Daniels

By: Jack Davis on June 19, 2018 at 7:26am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) takes the elevator as he arrives at the Capitol for a vote November 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Kentucky Republican returned to Capitol Hill after he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher (left) and broke six of his ribs while mowing the lawn at his Kentucky home on Nov. 3.

Rand Paul’s Attacker Officially Sentenced

Scott Kelnhofer

Breaking: Days After IG Report Release, Strzok Announces He Will Appear Before Congress

Joe Saunders

Gowdy Threatens FBI, DOJ with ‘Full Arsenal of Constitutional Weapons’

Jack Davis

Angela Merkel's career is in jeopardy if she doesn't quickly improve her open border policies.

Report: Merkel Could Be Removed from Office Next Week Over Immigration Policy

The Western Journal

Jeopardy winner faces jail time

‘What Is… Jail?’: Winner of ‘Jeopardy’ Facing Prison for Hacking Email Accounts

The Western Journal

US Soldier Killed in Korea to Finally Receive Hero’s Burial

Chris Agee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren side by side President Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Sophia Clifton

Actor Robert De Niro holds his fists in the air as he gives profanity-laden anti-Trump speech at the 2018 Tony Awards

De Niro’s Musical Gets Interrupted by Trump Supporter Displaying ‘Keep America Great’ Flag

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.