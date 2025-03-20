Priceless: Caitlyn Jenner Savages Tim Walz's Masculinity, Uses Himself as Example

It’s bad enough when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — former vice standard-bearer for the Democrats, archetype of the “new masculinity” they all seem to crow endlessly about — goes on with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose new podcast is not-so-secretly designed to launch his campaign for standard-bearer in 2028, and declares that it’s “weird” that Fox News won’t call him a masculine man.

It’s worse when he then threatens to beat up those Fox News hosts who won’t call him a masculine man — these include women, by the way — and run away if they don’t. But it’s even worse still when Caitlyn Jenner, transgender-culture hero and political chimera, calls Walz out for this bizarre display of masculinity.

In case you missed “Tampon Tim” and Gavin Newsom’s masculinity jamboree, here are but two of the highlights:

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨 TIM WALZ ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS: “I think I can kick most of their ass.” Bro, I think my GRANDMA could take you out with one swing. Anybody getting their ass kicked by Tampon Tim? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tCWCj3woPy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2025

Tampon Tim Walz on his masculinity: “I think I scare them a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/oiU36BvGky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2025

“Not that I spend much time thinking about this, and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I wasn’t, like, masculine enough in their vision,” Walz said, confirming he spends plenty of time thinking about this, but “I saw Fox News did a couple of days because I used a straw — and I’m like, ‘Hell, man, what am I — how else do you drink a milkshake?’-type of thing. But they focused on it obsessively.”

Is Jenner more masculine than Walz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think — again, [this is] their obsession, their weirdness — we buy their frame on these issues of sexuality … but their whole thing was is that they spent all their time, these guys on Fox News, that Walz is gay, he’s not masculine, you know, he doesn’t coach football the way he should. What do you think about this?” Walz continued.

He added that it was “misogyny here that’s happening.”

“I think I could kick most of their a**. I do think that,” he said.

He followed that with this gem: “I know I can outrun them. But I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we want to challenge you to a, you know, a WWE fight here type of thing.”

Then, in the same interview where he was saying that he could beat down and/or run away from both men and women at Fox News and that he would arrange a fake pro wrestling fight with them if not, he also said, “I think I scare them a little bit.”

To which Jenner said, “I am more ‘masculine’ than this [clown emoji] Gov Walz.”

I am more ‘masculine’ than this 🤡 Gov Walz https://t.co/EjW2fU1hI7 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 19, 2025

Jenner isn’t wrong, inasmuch as 1) he is a man who has pulled off pretending to be a woman as opposed to a man who can’t pretend to be a man, 2) he is a former Olympian who’s way more accomplished, athletically, than “Coach Tim,” and 3) his politics, such as they are, don’t involve him braying constantly over why he isn’t taken seriously in his chosen gender.

Walz is the guy who made it onto the ticket by projecting “new masculinity” and calling Republicans “weird.” Now he’s going on Newsom’s podcast — the new source of estrogen-centric left-wing hilarity now that “The View” has become pretty shrill and unwatchable, even by its low standards — wondering why those horrid “misogynists” are questioning how manly he is.

Then, in the next breath: He’ll beat you up, men and women! Or he’ll run away from you.

Jenner is a Fox contributor. He also passes as a she in our topsy-turvy times — and has Republican bona fides. If we want to set up a UFC fight, bring it on, Tim. Smart money is on the decathlete.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.