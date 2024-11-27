Priceless: Watch Angry CNN Panelist Call Network's Own Reporting Fake News

CNN conservative political commentator Scott Jennings fact-checked a co-panelist on Monday over the political bent of the users on the social media platform X by citing the network’s own reporting.

“I saw a survey this week. [X is] now the most ideologically balanced user platform of any platform,” he said, following Elon Musk’s purchase of what was formerly Twitter in 2022.

Former ESPN host Cari Champion interjected, saying, “Stop, stop. … You cannot say that. That’s so not the case.”

Host Audie Cornish then jumped in and asked, “Who’s the source of that?” which Champion then echoed.

“We’ve reported it on this network,” Jennings responded.

CNN: “Who’s your source that 𝕏 is more balanced than any other platform?” Jennings: “Uh, CNN” pic.twitter.com/kJL2avT8dO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 26, 2024

CNN data expert Harry Enten reported last week that in 2022 when Musk purchased Twitter the party identification among platform users was 65 percent Democrat and 31 percent Republican.

Now it’s split between Democrats at 48 percent and Republicans at 47 percent, he said citing Pew Research numbers.

“This new overall makeup matches the overall electorate far better,” Enten observed.

X is a mirror to the US. More than any other platform, we represent the ENTIRE country! pic.twitter.com/t1qRQuviUr — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) November 19, 2024

Cornish went on to argue, “The site changed radically” following Musk’s purchase. “So whether you think … it is somehow more balanced now, that’s fine,” she said to Jennings.

“But no doubt Musk’s influence is profound in that you open it up and now you’re there with his opinion, and he is now part of this administration,” Cornish noted.

“Does anyone else think there should be this greater concern about billionaires purchasing media companies?” the host asked.

“Would you be worried if Bill Gates controlled MSNBC?” co-panelist Jim Geraghty queried in response.

Champion fired back, “No, because he’s sane.”

The impulse to restrict speech is a slippery slope. Before @elonmusk took over @x it was hostile to conservatives. Now it’s the most ideologically balanced platform influencing media and political discourse. A clip from @cnn last night. pic.twitter.com/Yj03nW7OL0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 27, 2024

Jennings later summarized, “[B]efore [Musk] took [X] over, it was not a great place for conservatives, and now it’s a great place for everybody.”

