Share
News
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

'Are You Not Entertained?': CNN Contributor Can't Believe Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick as MAGA Picks Pile Up

 By Randy DeSoto  November 14, 2024 at 1:56pm
Share

CNN conservative political commentator Scott Jennings was surprised at Donald Trump’s choice Wednesday of Rep. Matt Gaetz to be the next attorney general, but suggested it’s an example of the president-elect stretching his wings a bit and showing his intention to shake things up in D.C.

“Are you not entertained?” Jennings asked, when questioned by CNN “News Central” co-host Boris Sanchez about the pick.

“I mean, this is the most entertaining transition I’ve ever seen,” Jennings continued. “I was as surprised as Paula, because it’s not a name that we had seen.”

“We’d seen some reporting, a lot of different names, frankly, a lot of really sort of well-heeled Washington legal types that were on the list. So I’m I’m as surprised as anyone. But what I take away from this is that this is a president-elect who is feeling his power,” the commentator contended.

Jennings served in a public affairs position in President George W. Bush’s White House, as well as on both his 2000 and 2004 campaigns. He has worked in journalism for decades.

“I mean, this is someone who is appointing people to things, whether it’s Gaetz or anything else we’ve seen today, who is feeling his power, feeling his influence, doesn’t feel like he’s in a mood to negotiate with the people in Washington, D.C.,” Jennings said.

The conservative commentator also pointed to Trump’s appointment of Fox News host and U.S. Army veteran Pete Hegseth as another example of him eschewing Beltway wisdom.

Do you want Matt Gaetz to be Attorney General?

“He’s here to do what he wants to do. And he’s going to expect the Republicans to fall in line. Now all these people, whether it’s Gaetz or Hegseth or anyone else, have to go to confirmation and go through these committee hearings and prove themselves like anyone else,” Jennings said.

“But it is apparent to me that Trump is in a decisive mood and is not someone who’s interested in picking things that he would consider to be watered down. So that’s my that’s my initial reaction to this. I mean, we truly learned about it two seconds before we came on here. So pretty wild day,” the CNN personality concluded.

Trump’s selection Wednesday of former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be the next Director of National Intelligence is another choice that took Washington by surprise.

“News Central” co-host Brianna Keilar asked Jennings who he thought of the president-elect’s unconventional picks would be the hardest to get confirmed by the Senate.

Jennings pointed out even the most controversial among them, arguably Gaetz, has qualifications for the post. The congressman was a practicing attorney and is currently a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the DOJ.

Related:
'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick

“He, like everyone else, has to go up there and prove themselves. But you can’t underestimate Donald Trump’s influence over the Republicans in the Senate on this. And he’s going to be insistent that he get his government and his administration,” Jennings said.

He then noted, “Some of these picks are conventional– Marco Rubio [for secretary of state], for instance, a well-known name. But some of them are designed to shake up Washington, and I am assuming that is what Donald Trump believes he is doing with some of these folks.”

Other conventional choices so far would include his chief of staff Susie Wiles; Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, former Rep. John Ratcliffe as CIA director, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, former Rep. Lee Zeldin as Environmental Protection Agency administrator, and Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as national security advisor.

Some reporting lists Jennings as the possible Trump White House press secretary, though he appears to be a longer shot.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick
Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot
'Are You Not Entertained?': CNN Contributor Can't Believe Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick as MAGA Picks Pile Up
Breaking: Matt Gaetz Tapped for Cabinet Position
CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation