Share
Lifestyle

Dogs Maul 9-Year-Old, Fracturing His Skull: Police Promise Boy and His Family the 'Best Christmas Ever'

 By Amanda Thomason  December 14, 2021 at 9:30am
Share

Oct. 13 has become a terrible date for the Heater family in White Lake Township, Michigan. On that day this year, their 9-year-old was attacked by two dogs and was severely injured.

Hunter was at a friend’s house, jumping on a trampoline, when the two dogs got out of their cages and attacked, according to a GoFundMe set up for the boy.

He was torn up from head to toe, his body was covered in 75 lacerations and his skull was fractured. He had to have 200 stitches and 40 staples. The severity of the situation was not lost on him.

“He just kept asking if he was going to die,” his mom, Rachel Heater, told WXYZ-TV. “And I said no, you are not going to die. And he is like, ‘no, I’m going to die.'”



Trending:
Chris Wallace Ends 18-Year Career at Fox News with Shock Announcement on His Show

The dogs “missed his jugular by less than 2 cm,” he had fluid on his brain, he’s experienced memory loss and he had to go to physical therapy to relearn how to walk.

The family has been left with a mountain of medical bills and a lot of healing to do, both physical and psychological.

“We haven’t fully processed them all, we are still receiving more and there is still more to come depending on his emotional … counseling and therapy,” dad Tyler Heater said of the bills.

Thankfully, family has stepped up and started a GoFundMe for the Heaters, raising over $23,000 to help with the costs associated with Hunter’s recovery.

Hunter is doing relatively well, considering the severity of his injuries, but this attack has the family financially and emotionally drained, and not exactly prepared to put on the Ritz this Christmas.

The White Lake Police Department has selected the family as the recipient of their annual Christmas giveaway, in whiche they “adopt” a family and bring Christmas to them.

“Christmas gifts, if they need assistance with food, we try to put together a whole Christmas dinner,” Lieutenant Matthew Ivory told WXYZ-TV, explaining what their gift would cover. “Any way we can help is what we do.



“Our biggest goal in adopting … them was to take the burden of Christmas and trying to give their family a Christmas in the wake of this tragedy, take that burden off of them so that they can focus on him and his recovery.

Related:
Two Officers Narrowly Escape Death During Tornado, Then Risk Lives Again to Save an Injured Girl

“Every story is unique, and not every family that gets adopted is born necessarily of a tragedy. There is a myriad of reasons why we would select a family that we would select.”

The police department announced their selection on Facebook, tying the fundraising aspect to their “No Shave November” event.



“The White Lake Police want to make this holiday season extra special for Hunter, his brother Mikey and their whole family, by giving them the ‘Best Christmas Ever!’ ” the post read.

“To make this happen, White Lake Police Officers are donating money to the cause and in return are allowed to grow beards throughout the new year. The public can join this cause by stopping in at the White Lake Township Police Department and purchasing a beard. For a $5.00 donation, you can purchase a beard, sign it, and stick on the wall in our lobby.” The department also included a PayPal link on the post for those interested in donating that way.

The gesture is certainly appreciated by the family — and especially the parents — who will be able to focus on one of their most important Christmas gifts: Their son.

“Honestly, having my son here is the best Christmas, but just helping with Christmas presents and being able to get our kids stuff that we probably would not be able to do right now, is huge,” Rachel said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Dogs Maul 9-Year-Old, Fracturing His Skull: Police Promise Boy and His Family the 'Best Christmas Ever'
Two Officers Narrowly Escape Death During Tornado, Then Risk Lives Again to Save an Injured Girl
Thief Steals SUV with Dog Inside: Owners Search for Nearly a Month Before Finding Her Alive
Educational Farm Throws Festive Christmas Party for People with Special Needs
Dog Found Walking Down Road 'Engulfed in Flames,' Neighborhood Terrified
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!