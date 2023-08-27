Prison Data Shows 'Ugly Truth' About 'Transgender Contagion' Activists Continually Deny: Study

The latest data on transgender prisoners reveals the elephant in the room that trans activists and LGBT supporters don’t want to talk about.

According to the numbers seen in Wisconsin’s prison system, fully 50 percent of prisoners who claim to be “transgender” were convicted of sex crimes, the Daily Caller reported on Aug. 24.

The data, compiled by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, brings up the dark truth about transgenderism that left-wing supporters don’t want to acknowledge.

The documents received via a Freedom of Information Act request show that of the 161 transgender prisoners in the Dairy State’s prisons in 2022, 81 of them have sex crimes convictions.

Here is a list of the disgusting Sex Crimes in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/q01fUPyJEz — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023

“The transgender issue isn’t just about women in sports, which seems to be the context people are most comfortable talking about the transgender contagion in,” Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project told the Daily Caller. “This data shows a much uglier truth, that sexual crime and transgenderism are linked.”

The data reveal comes amid countless lawsuits by male prisoners who claim to be “transgender women” suing over not being allowed to be interned in all-female prisons.

Critics of placing transgender “women” in all-female prisons say that placing these men among women is a recipe for sexual assaults. And, it appears that this data substantiates that worry.

Should trans people be prohibited from women’s only spaces? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Men belong with men and men only in prison,” Howell told The Daily Signal. “Putting sex offender men claiming to be women in cells with women is another reason the world laughs at America’s moral decline. Prison is for punishment, not degenerate sexual behavior.”

The Daily Signal added, “Inmates convicted of sex offenses may have committed crimes including sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation by a therapist, forced viewing of a sexual act, rape, sexual intercourse without consent, incest, sexual intercourse with a child, indecent behavior with a child, enticing a child, and more.”

The data released did not break down the convictions as to whether prisoners had multiple convictions for sex crimes, or whether any of those crimes occurred while they were incarcerated. But the high number of sex-crime convictions goes quite against the woke left’s claims that transgender people are universally harmless.

Indeed, left-wing supporters of radical transgenderism constantly deny that transgender people have any predilection for being sexual predators. Just last week, for instance, Rolling Stone magazine blasted rocker Alice Cooper for pushing the “widely debunked myth” that transgenders are at risk of perpetrating sex crimes when Cooper blasted the woeful “teen fad” of gender dysphoria.

In a long interview published by the music news site Stereogum, Cooper said he understood that some people feel that they were born as the “wrong gender,” but also insisted that the all-out push for transgenderism by liberals is causing too many teenagers to fall for a “fad.”

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” the 75-year-old Cooper said in the interview.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea,” Cooper said. “He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him, telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'”

And Cooper blasted radical, left-wing gender politics saying, “It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable.”

For its part, Rolling Stone slapped back at Cooper and said his words were a promulgation of a “myth.”

“Not only have these ‘bathroom predator’ myths been widely debunked, but often anti-trans bathrooms legislation ends up putting transgender people at a far greater risk of harm,” the magazine exclaimed.

However, the data from the Wisconsin prison system that found that half its trans prisoners were in jail for sex crimes makes the lie to claims by leftists, including Rolling Stone, that transgender people are perfectly “normal” and safe to be around. Clearly, that is not altogether true based on the Wisconsin prison data.

Indeed, the truth seems far more sinister than the airy claims of transgender supporters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.