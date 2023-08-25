Rock icon Alice Cooper ripped irreversible gender reassignment surgeries for children as a “fad” and trashed “woke” culture in a new interview.

The comments are the third from a high-profile rocker this year and the second to come from an iconic musician whose act at least partially included gender-bending.

In a wide-ranging interview with Stereogum about the state of his career and his ongoing touring, Cooper was asked about radical gender ideologies that are targeting young people.

The 75-year-old didn’t mince words while he shared his strong opinions on the “absurd” subject.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” Cooper said in the interview, published Wednesday.

He said he viewed it as “wrong” when adults use the curiosity and sometimes confusion that comes with being young to push children into making life-altering decisions.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea,” Cooper said. “He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’”

The singer then summed up the entire gender movement.

“It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable,” he said. “If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy.”

Do you agree with Cooper? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (6 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing,” Cooper told Stereogum. “I don’t know one person.

“Everybody I talk to says, ‘Isn’t it stupid?’ And I’m going, ‘Well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, “Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,” and he’s going, “No, I’m not. I’m a boy.”‘”

Cooper has spent his entire career attempting to remain as apolitical as possible.

But when it comes to the reality of one’s God-given gender, Cooper, who is a Christian, unleashed a cold reality.

“If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl,” he said. “Who is making the rules?”

The rock star also shared his anxiety about where society is headed when women are no longer safe in their own spaces.

“A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there, and he’s not in the least bit … He’s just taking advantage of that situation,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to get this under control.”

He concluded, “Well, that’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

I had a conversation with Alice Cooper about his new album ‘Road’ — which took a sharp turn into a discussion about gender-affirming care for kids and “the whole woke thing.” https://t.co/05mXArQ6YS — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) August 23, 2023

Earlier this year, Paul Stanley of Kiss generated outrage when he posted about the issue on social media.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” he said.

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, who was known for cross-dressing as the band’s frontman, agreed with Stanley.

“You know what?” he wrote. “There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions.”

You know what? There was a time where I “felt pretty” too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

Stanley, however, soon walked back his comments in a post on social media.

“While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not,” the singer said. “Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.