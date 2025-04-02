Share
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. (Olivier Douliery - AFP / Getty Images)

Pro-Abortion Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2025 at 11:00am
An abortion supporter who was arrested in 2022 in connection with a plan to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will plead guilty to the charge.

Nicholas Roske, 29, of California, will admit that he planned to kill Kavanaugh, a letter filed with the court where Roske was being tried said, according to The Washington Post.

“We write to inform the Court that Mr. Roske wishes to plead guilty to the one-count Indictment pending against him,” public defenders, Andrew Szekely and Ellie Marranzini wrote, according to The Hill.

The plea comes days before a scheduled hearing on Roske’s past motions to have the charges against him dropped.

Roske’s guilty plea to the charge of attempting to murder a justice of the United States comes without reaching an agreement with prosecutors, according to the Associated Press.

Roske’s lawyers have asked for a hearing next week to formally enter Roske’s plea and said prosecutors have agreed to their request.

Roske was charged with flying from California to the East Coast where he took a cab to Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland in June 2022, so he could kill Kavanaugh, according to the Post.

He brought burglary tools and a handgun, but after seeing the security detail at the house, he walked away.

Roske spoke to his sister on the night he went to Kavanaugh’s house. She convinced him to turn himself in.

He then surrendered to Montgomery County Police Department officers.

“What was your plan?” he was asked.

“Break in,” Roske said. “Shoot him and then shoot myself.”

Roske told police he was motivated to action by his concern over the court’s shift to the right and its ruling on abortion, based on a draft opinion of what would be the court decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him,” he said.

“At the time, Mr. Roske was acutely suicidal, visibly exhausted, and had repeatedly expressed his need for psychiatric care,” his lawyers had written in an earlier filing.

The charge facing Roske carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




