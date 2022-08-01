Report: SCOTUS Assassin Suspect's Disturbing History Exposed in Court Documents

The armed, would-be assassin arrested near the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June has been described in Maryland court documents as a man who identifies as a woman.

The arrest took place only days after the leak of a draft opinion that would later overturn Roe v. Wade — returning abortion to the states.

Nicholas John Roske, age 26, posted to Reddit under the pseudonym “Sophie” and self-identifies as “MtF” or a male-to-female transgender, according to the documents uncovered by The Post Millennial’s Editor-At-Large Andy Ngô.

Court filings reveal new info about Nicholas Roske, the suspect who allegedly took steps to assassinate Judge Kavanaugh. Affidavit says Roske planned to kill 3 judges & that social media was used in planning. Additionally, Roske is revealed to be trans & goes by name “Sophie.” pic.twitter.com/ihcrVgu1az — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2022

According to the court documents of an online conversation on May 25 with an unnamed second party, Roske wrote that he was “gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned.” When the other party inquired as to how, he answered that he had plans to “remove some people from the supreme court.”

The party Roske corresponded with via a Discord server reacted in disbelief, “Two dead judges ain’t gonna do nothing,” they wrote. “You would die before you killed them all.”

According to authorities, Roske’s chilling reply was “yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come,” and added, “I am shooting for 3.”

In an allegedly unhinged state, Roske traveled from his California home to Justice Kavanaugh’s Maryland residence armed with a handgun, two magazines and additional ammunition, along with a tactical vest, a tactical knife, pepper spray and an assortment of burglar’s tools.

Do you feel that Roske has a credible insanity defense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

After months of intimidation, harassment & death threats against the Supreme Court Justices by the left

& far-left over abortion, a leftist gunman was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home on Wednesday. Nicholas John Roske allegedly wanted to murder him. https://t.co/Z4y1HqcZMd pic.twitter.com/zNcOVS8mGs — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2022



The disturbed young man was arrested after arriving outside of Kavanaugh’s home at 1:50 a.m. on June 8. According to The New York Post, he exited a cab and was spotted by U.S. Marshals stationed at the home.

Roske then walked down the block away from Kavanaugh’s house and called 911 telling the dispatcher that he was armed and was having “suicidal thoughts”. Montgomery County Police then arrived and took the young man into custody before he could take any action against Kavanaugh.

“I need psychiatric help,” Roske told the 911 operator. He also revealed that he’s been “hospitalized multiple times” for mental health reasons.

In his Reddit postings, Roske wrote under the username “AmericanNick” and was seeking the company of a woman, according to The Post Millennial. He identified as male to female.

“I am a 24 year old MtF college graduate looking for a woman to cuddle and watch movies with… If this turns into making out, etc that’s cool,” Roske posted in a subreddit for Seattle area singles.

Feminist news and opinion website Reduxx reported on several more posts that pointed to Roske’s mental state prior to the abortive attack.

“In r/GamerPals, Roske advertised for “girls only,” and wrote a personal ad titled: “F4F [female for female] 25 PST Trans Gamer Girl Seeking Friend,” according to Reduxx.

In a masturbation abstinence subreddit, r/NoFap, he defended pornography.

Roske asked in the r/SerialKillers forum, “Which serial killer was the most careful?” He added, “by most careful I mean planned things out, very conscious of leaving evidence, purposefully trying to avoid having a pattern.”

In r/AskReddit, he wondered about “the implications of ‘7 million random people’ dying might be.”

The Reddit history uncovered by Reduxx demonstrated that Roske had a curiosity about the idea of murder long before the release of the Roe v. Wade leak.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.