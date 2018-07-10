Pro-Life Group Susan B Anthony List: Trump Has Made Another Outstanding Choice in Judge Kavanaugh

Monday evening President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court. In response, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser offered the following statement:

“President Trump has made another outstanding choice in nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, keeping his promise to nominate only originalist judges to the Court. Judge Kavanaugh is an experienced, principled jurist with a strong record of protecting life and constitutional rights, as evidenced by his opinions in Garza v. Hargan and Priests for Life v. HHS.

“SBA List is mobilizing the pro-life grassroots nationwide and in key Senate battleground states to urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Vulnerable senators up for re-election this year have a choice: stand with the President and their constituents and confirm a Supreme Court justice who will respect and uphold the Constitution, or cave to pressure from the extreme abortion lobby. If every self-avowed pro-life senator votes the right way, Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed easily.”

Judge Kavanaugh has served on the D.C. Circuit Court for more than a decade after being confirmed 53-36 by the Senate in 2006. Prior to his confirmation, Kavanaugh served President Bush both as staff secretary and as senior associate counsel to the president. His prior experience includes clerking for Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Brett Kavanaugh is 53-years-old. He and his wife Ashley have two daughters. He is Catholic and serves as a lector at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C. He serves meals regularly as part of St. Maria Meals program at Catholic Charities and has tutored students at the Washington Jesuit Academy.

Background:

In Garza v. Hargan, Kavanaugh forcefully rejected the ACLU’s assertion of a new constitutional right of abortion on demand for illegal immigrant minors in U.S. custody. Kavanaugh concluded that requiring the Trump administration to assist the teenage immigrant in getting an abortion would fail to recognize the government’s “permissible interest in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion.”

In Priests for Life v. HHS, Kavanaugh refused to apply Obamacare’s burdensome HHS abortifacient mandate to religious entities and was later vindicated by the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh wrote that the mandate regulations “substantially burden the religious organizations’ exercise of religion because the regulations require the organizations to take an action contrary to their sincere religious beliefs or else pay significant monetary penalties.”Exit polling on Election Day 2016 found that 21 percent of voters identified the Supreme Court vacancy as their most important issue. These voters overwhelmingly supported Trump (57 percent to 41 percent) who promised to nominate only pro-life Supreme Court justices.

>Activists nationwide are mobilizing online at prolifecourt.com to send messages to their U.S. senators. The campaign, coordinated by the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, includes email and phone call campaigns to offices, in-state demonstrations targeting key senators, and a digital advertising campaign.

SBA List’s field team of more than 400 pro-life canvassers has visited more than one million homes in the battleground states of Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and Missouri and has expanded to West Virginia and North Dakota as part of an historic effort to educate and mobilize voters for the 2018 midterm election. SBA List canvassers are on track to reach two million homes by Election Day.

Susan B. Anthony List and its partner super PAC, Women Speak Out spent more than $18 million in the 2016 election cycle, visiting more than 1.1 million homes in battleground states to defeat Hillary Clinton and maintain a pro-life Senate. SBA List is dedicated to pursuing policies and electing candidates who will reduce and ultimately end abortion. To that end, SBA List emphasizes the education, promotion, mobilization, and election of pro-life women. SBA List is a network of more than 630,000 pro-life Americans nationwide.

