Pro-Life Icon: Heartbreak Is the Key to Stopping Planned Parenthood

In her new book “Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World,” Live Action founder Lila Rose describes what first motivated her to join the pro-life movement as a young child.

It was her first major heartbreak.

“One afternoon, I pulled from a lower shelf a small paperback creased from wear and tear and gray with age. On the front cover was an image of a sober-looking woman under the title, A Handbook on Abortion,” Rose wrote.

“I was not prepared for the images I saw in that book.”

“I was looking at a little human being during the first trimester torn into pieces by a powerful suction abortion. Heartbroken, I remembered my baby sister’s ultrasound photo. Is this real? How could anyone do this to a baby?”

Speaking with The Western Journal during Wednesday’s episode of “WJ Live,” Rose elaborated on the experience and on how she thinks this sort of heartbreak is necessary to spur on social change.

In her view, any cause worth fighting for “starts with letting your heart be broken for the people that are hurt.”

“And that is a fuel,” Rose added.

Should children receive education on the realities of abortion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“So, looking at this child that had been killed, I could see the baby’s humanity, this little 10-week-old embryo, first trimester.”

“It broke my heart.”

From there, even at such a young age, Rose was motivated to learn more about abortion.

She discovered there were 3,000 abortions a day at the time in the U.S., and that the practice was legal and being done supposedly to forward “women’s empowerment.”

It was precisely that “heartache” that inspired Rose to found Live Action.

Since then, Rose’s organization has made its way to the forefront of the pro-life movement, providing numerous educational materials on the realities of abortion.

Live Action is also well-known for having conducted a number of in-depth investigations into the various alleged abuses and cover-ups reportedly conducted by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry in general.

When asked if more children should be shown these sorts of images and given this sort of education on the realities of abortion at similarly young ages, Rose didn’t hesitate with her answer.

“Of course, I think that’s really hard to do with the existing public school system, but, you know, 12-year-olds are having abortions,” Rose said.

“Yes, young people absolutely need to be educated. If the school system isn’t doing it, and even if they were doing it, it’s up to parents. At the end of the day, the parents are the first educators.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.