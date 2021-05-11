News
News
A pregnant mother is pictured in the stock image above.
A pregnant mother is pictured in the stock image above. (Theera Disayarat / Shutterstock)

Pro-Life Icon: Heartbreak Is the Key to Stopping Planned Parenthood

Michael AustinMay 11, 2021 at 11:59am
Combined Shape

In her new book “Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World,” Live Action founder Lila Rose describes what first motivated her to join the pro-life movement as a young child.

It was her first major heartbreak.

“One afternoon, I pulled from a lower shelf a small paperback creased from wear and tear and gray with age. On the front cover was an image of a sober-looking woman under the title, A Handbook on Abortion,” Rose wrote.

“I was not prepared for the images I saw in that book.”

“I was looking at a little human being during the first trimester torn into pieces by a powerful suction abortion. Heartbroken, I remembered my baby sister’s ultrasound photo. Is this real? How could anyone do this to a baby?”

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

Speaking with The Western Journal during Wednesday’s episode of “WJ Live,” Rose elaborated on the experience and on how she thinks this sort of heartbreak is necessary to spur on social change.

In her view, any cause worth fighting for “starts with letting your heart be broken for the people that are hurt.”

“And that is a fuel,” Rose added.

Should children receive education on the realities of abortion?

“So, looking at this child that had been killed, I could see the baby’s humanity, this little 10-week-old embryo, first trimester.”

“It broke my heart.”

From there, even at such a young age, Rose was motivated to learn more about abortion.

She discovered there were 3,000 abortions a day at the time in the U.S., and that the practice was legal and being done supposedly to forward “women’s empowerment.”

It was precisely that “heartache” that inspired Rose to found Live Action.

Since then, Rose’s organization has made its way to the forefront of the pro-life movement, providing numerous educational materials on the realities of abortion.

Related:
'Change Is Happening': Pro-Life Movement Surges Forward with a Historic Number of Anti-Abortion Bills in 2021

Live Action is also well-known for having conducted a number of in-depth investigations into the various alleged abuses and cover-ups reportedly conducted by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry in general.

When asked if more children should be shown these sorts of images and given this sort of education on the realities of abortion at similarly young ages, Rose didn’t hesitate with her answer.

“Of course, I think that’s really hard to do with the existing public school system, but, you know, 12-year-olds are having abortions,” Rose said.

“Yes, young people absolutely need to be educated. If the school system isn’t doing it, and even if they were doing it, it’s up to parents. At the end of the day, the parents are the first educators.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




Pro-Life Icon: Heartbreak Is the Key to Stopping Planned Parenthood
'Change Is Happening': Pro-Life Movement Surges Forward with a Historic Number of Anti-Abortion Bills in 2021
As Undercover Reporting Faces Attack, One Former Guerrilla Journalist Offers an Important Reminder
Christ Meets Culture: Would Jesus March with Black Lives Matter?
Biden Says He Inherited Worst Economy Since Depression, But Unemployment Was Worse Under Obama
See more...

Conversation