Pro-Life Leader Bludgeoned to Death - Suspected Leftist Arrested After Chilling Bedroom Discovery

A pro-life conservative former member of British Parliament was beaten to death, and her alleged murderer seems to fit the bill as a deranged communist.

Ann Widdecombe was bludgeoned with a hammer 21 times in her home in Devon, England, on July 8. GB News reported that the alleged killer is 28-year-old Joshua Kerry who prosecutors say entered the 78-year-old’s home in the middle of the day as she was eating lunch.

BREAKING: Leftist Joshua Kerry Charged With Murder of Pro-Life MP Anne Widdecombe https://t.co/BreFc7n6WW pic.twitter.com/mrwvlTFLsu — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 20, 2026

She was discovered by a gardener the following day after an assistant asked for her to be checked on.

Widdecombe, who served as an immigration spokeswoman for Reform U.K., caused concern when she failed to make a media appearance. Kerry was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of murder.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported July 13 that authorities found Russian communist literature and other political works in the suspect’s home. A separate report from the outlet also noted that he had newspaper clippings about Reform’s leader Nigel Farage on his wall.

Even if people don’t want to say it aloud, are we currently in a state of civil war? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Some of those clippings specifically had to do with the party’s stance on immigration.

Kerry’s father died last year, a development that made him more withdrawn. His neighbors described him as “quiet and shy.”

This is not being handled as something random, but as a terroristic act.

The New York Post reported that Widdecombe was outspoken in her conservatism, denouncing the LGBT agenda and abortion.

When coupled with the police findings, the story starts to fall into place.

The alleged murderer looks like a radical among radicals, suspected of taking the life of someone aged and defenseless.

That undoubtedly gruesome scene the gardener came upon prompts us to ask: Is this war?

The left does not want to talk.

They are not concerned with democratically mandated processes to reconcile questions of policy.

ENGLAND Catholic politician Ann Widdecombe was killed after suffering 21 blows with a hammer to the head, a court heard today The accused killer, Joshua Kerry, has been called a ‘hard left activist’ by Reform leader Nigel Farage pic.twitter.com/Opul2sRmAG — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) July 21, 2026

War puts society in a temporary state of alert. The normal rules of society are put on the periphery to deal with an existential threat.

We do not resort to violence. Instead, we pursue pathways — nonconservative ones, even — in which we take necessary measures. Avowed communists want to hurt you. They wish death upon you.

When leftists talk about revolution, abolishing the prisons, open borders, and the end of capitalism, they are not just talking.

Stop associating with these people. Do not give them the benefit of the doubt.

Understand that speaking up for a traditional society puts you in danger.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.