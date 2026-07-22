Share
Commentary

Pro-Life Leader Bludgeoned to Death - Suspected Leftist Arrested After Chilling Bedroom Discovery

 By Samuel Short  July 22, 2026 at 6:10am
Share

A pro-life conservative former member of British Parliament was beaten to death, and her alleged murderer seems to fit the bill as a deranged communist.

Ann Widdecombe was bludgeoned with a hammer 21 times in her home in Devon, England, on July 8. GB News reported that the alleged killer is 28-year-old Joshua Kerry who prosecutors say entered the 78-year-old’s home in the middle of the day as she was eating lunch.

She was discovered by a gardener the following day after an assistant asked for her to be checked on.

Widdecombe, who served as an immigration spokeswoman for Reform U.K., caused concern when she failed to make a media appearance. Kerry was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of murder.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported July 13 that authorities found Russian communist literature and other political works in the suspect’s home. A separate report from the outlet also noted that he had newspaper clippings about Reform’s leader Nigel Farage on his wall.

Even if people don’t want to say it aloud, are we currently in a state of civil war?

Some of those clippings specifically had to do with the party’s stance on immigration.

Kerry’s father died last year, a development that made him more withdrawn. His neighbors described him as “quiet and shy.”

This is not being handled as something random, but as a terroristic act.

The New York Post reported that Widdecombe was outspoken in her conservatism, denouncing the LGBT agenda and abortion.

When coupled with the police findings, the story starts to fall into place.

Related:
Muslim Dem Candidate Exposes Flaw in Wokeness Allyship, Now Says She's Getting Silenced Because She Didn't Embrace LGBT Agenda

The alleged murderer looks like a radical among radicals, suspected of taking the life of someone aged and defenseless.

That undoubtedly gruesome scene the gardener came upon prompts us to ask: Is this war?

The left does not want to talk.

They are not concerned with democratically mandated processes to reconcile questions of policy.

War puts society in a temporary state of alert. The normal rules of society are put on the periphery to deal with an existential threat.

We do not resort to violence. Instead, we pursue pathways — nonconservative ones, even — in which we take necessary measures. Avowed communists want to hurt you. They wish death upon you.

When leftists talk about revolution, abolishing the prisons, open borders, and the end of capitalism, they are not just talking.

Stop associating with these people. Do not give them the benefit of the doubt.

Understand that speaking up for a traditional society puts you in danger.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Leftists Call for 'Direct Action' Training With Hammers After Conservative Leader Bludgeoned to Death
Pro-Life Leader Bludgeoned to Death - Suspected Leftist Arrested After Chilling Bedroom Discovery
Watch: Dog Moves Like Lightning to Protect Her Boy from Charging Black Bear and Gets the Job Done
Poll: Roughly Half of Americans Say Supreme Court Rules on Trump Cases Purely on Personal Ideology
Tragic Bravery: 5 Die Trying to Save Struggling Swimmer, Distraught Child Forced to Flag Down Motorist for Help
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation