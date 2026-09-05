ICYMI: El-Sayed Admits to Unhinged Response to Criticism of His Beard - He Violently Smashed a Vodka Bottle

The new wave of Democratic Party candidates keep proving they have the temperament of overgrown children.

In May, prior to winning his primary, Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed gave an interview to “Intellectually Pretty Radio,” where he spoke about an encounter with a fellow Muslim in which he flew into a rage over a comment made about his beard, smashing a bottle of vodka.

According to Fox News, El-Sayed was in a Detroit, Michigan, liquor store when the owner, a fellow Muslim, commented on his facial hair.

In Islam, beards are grown in observance of the faith, where shaving is either strongly discouraged or forbidden.

“I walked into a gas station slash liquor store,” El-Sayed said about the incident.

Abdul El-Sayed says he smashed Vodka and destroyed a store owner’s property because they said Abdul has a short beard pic.twitter.com/BO3DxjAtnS — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) September 5, 2026

“I got this business owner, Arab guy, who’s got this big thick beard.”

El-Sayed said he was buying a Gatorade when the owner made a point about his facial hair.

“And he says, ‘Are you Muslim?’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Well, your beard is too short.’”

“I was like, “Oh, okay, you’re going to judge me? Okay, give me a second. I forgot something.’”

“So I walk back, I get a fifth of vodka, and I put it on the counter. He’s like, ‘Hey, you can’t buy that.’ I was like, ‘You’re right, and you can’t sell it.’ So I smashed it on the ground and walked out.”

That’s El-Sayed’s way of saying someone offended him, so he destroyed that person’s property. How is that the correct demeanor for a member of the United States Senate?

El-Sayed is not alone.

Look on in horror as Oklahoma Democratic Senate candidate N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas filmed herself paying homage to the antagonist from the 2004 film “Mean Girls” by writing Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s name in a “burn book.”

Remember that this person is also running for the United States Senate.

This is N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas. She just won a runoff election in Oklahoma and is now the Democrat candidate for US Senate. No. I’m not joking. I’m serious. She makes AOC look like a freaking Mensa member. pic.twitter.com/p0Ms1bXUM4 — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) August 26, 2026

Republicans are berated as evil, immoral, murderous, and anything else under the sun. But this sort of childish, impulsive behavior is far more common for leftists.

It’s the byproduct of a culture that enables violence as righteous indignation.

If you are not raging, you do not care.

Calm, level-headed people who do not let their emotions get the better of them are a problem, in the minds of the left.

In reality, wrath is a sin, and only brings chaos and undoing.

Sure, we all become angry, but acting on those emotions is another issue.

These are not the people we need to see in the upper house of Congress.

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