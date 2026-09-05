Share
Commentary
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed listens to a question from an attendee during a town hall event, part of a series of events across Michigan focused on hearing from voters, on Sept. 3, 2026, at the Oakland Expo Center in Waterford, Michigan.
Commentary
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed listens to a question from an attendee during a town hall event, part of a series of events across Michigan focused on hearing from voters, on Sept. 3, 2026, at the Oakland Expo Center in Waterford, Michigan. (Emily Elconin / Getty Images)

ICYMI: El-Sayed Admits to Unhinged Response to Criticism of His Beard - He Violently Smashed a Vodka Bottle

 By Samuel Short  September 5, 2026 at 1:35pm
Share

The new wave of Democratic Party candidates keep proving they have the temperament of overgrown children.

In May, prior to winning his primary, Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed gave an interview to “Intellectually Pretty Radio,” where he spoke about an encounter with a fellow Muslim in which he flew into a rage over a comment made about his beard, smashing a bottle of vodka.

According to Fox News, El-Sayed was in a Detroit, Michigan, liquor store when the owner, a fellow Muslim, commented on his facial hair.

In Islam, beards are grown in observance of the faith, where shaving is either strongly discouraged or forbidden.

“I walked into a gas station slash liquor store,” El-Sayed said about the incident.

“I got this business owner, Arab guy, who’s got this big thick beard.”

El-Sayed said he was buying a Gatorade when the owner made a point about his facial hair.

“And he says, ‘Are you Muslim?’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Well, your beard is too short.’”

“I was like, “Oh, okay, you’re going to judge me? Okay, give me a second. I forgot something.’”

“So I walk back, I get a fifth of vodka, and I put it on the counter. He’s like, ‘Hey, you can’t buy that.’ I was like, ‘You’re right, and you can’t sell it.’ So I smashed it on the ground and walked out.”

Related:
JD Vance's Mother Goes Full 'Mama Bear' on Abdul El-Sayed After He Targets Vance Family

That’s El-Sayed’s way of saying someone offended him, so he destroyed that person’s property. How is that the correct demeanor for a member of the United States Senate?

El-Sayed is not alone.

Look on in horror as Oklahoma Democratic Senate candidate N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas filmed herself paying homage to the antagonist from the 2004 film “Mean Girls” by writing Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s name in a “burn book.”

Remember that this person is also running for the United States Senate.

Republicans are berated as evil, immoral, murderous, and anything else under the sun. But this sort of childish, impulsive behavior is far more common for leftists.

It’s the byproduct of a culture that enables violence as righteous indignation.

If you are not raging, you do not care.

Calm, level-headed people who do not let their emotions get the better of them are a problem, in the minds of the left.

In reality, wrath is a sin, and only brings chaos and undoing.

Sure, we all become angry, but acting on those emotions is another issue.

These are not the people we need to see in the upper house of Congress.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




ICYMI: El-Sayed Admits to Unhinged Response to Criticism of His Beard - He Violently Smashed a Vodka Bottle
Lindsay Clancy Fangirls Push Child Killer's GoFundMe Total to Staggering $1.1M Following Mistrial
Lindsay Clancy Effect? Child, 2, Pronounced Dead, Mother Hospitalized in 'Domestic-Related Homicide' in Sleepy Suburb
Lindsay Clancy Fans Start Sick TikTok Trend Pretending to Kill Their Babies
Watch: Father of Girl, 7, Disabled by Illegal Alien Trucker Unleashes on Jayapal, Raskin, Other Dems Over Fake Empathy for Victims of Their Illegals
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation