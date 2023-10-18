Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Take Over Capitol Rotunda - Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares 'Insurrection'

Pro-Palestinian protesters invaded Capitol Hill on Wednesday, spurring many to accuse the leftist demonstrators of staging an “insurrection.”

As the raucous pro-Palestine protesters coursed through the Capitol chanting and leaving some graffiti, Georgia Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene jumped to her social media account to post a video declaring an “insurrection.”

“There’s an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill,” she wrote as a caption to her video of the protesters in her Wednesday afternoon X post.

There’s an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill https://t.co/hBMIcv3pqW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

In her video, Greene not only showed the dozens of protesters inside the Cannon House Office Building, one of the buildings that house offices for congressmen, she also showed the scene of several hundred pro-terror supporters outside the building.

“They’re claiming they want peace, but they want money to go to terrorists. They’re saying let Gaza live, but Hamas went in and murdered innocent Israeli citizens and these people are blaming Israel,” Greene said in her video.

“You know what, they should throw out their Hamas out of Gaza.

“Hand them over and let them be tried for their crimes,” Greene added.

Other videos showed the pandemonium going on by the protesters inside the Old House Office Building.

Spencer Brown, managing editor of Townhall.com, noted that the Capitol Hill police had ruled that protests and demonstrations are not allowed in the Capitol or its surrounding official congressional office buildings.

The scene in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda on Capitol Hill as Hamas sympathizers chant under a banner calling for a “CEASEFIRE.” Of note, demonstrations are not allowed in congressional buildings, per Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/9RcCIjUzud — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 18, 2023

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters outside United States Capitol right now as hundreds gather inside, being arrested. pic.twitter.com/oyZkNXPeFe — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

Some arrests were also made, according to video taken on the scene.

Police begin one by one arrests of pro-Palestine protesters in Cannon Capitol building atrium. pic.twitter.com/92L3liqzCW — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

SEE IT: Protesting outside and inside the Cannon building in Congress, Jewish Americans say ‘no genocide’ in Gaza in their names, chant ‘not in our names’, ‘not in our names’. pic.twitter.com/FcCKYhzskY — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 18, 2023

Protesters also caused some damage. AF Post posted that Texas Rep. Randy Weber found that pro-Palestine protesters tore down an “I stand with Israel” sign in Cannon House Office on Capitol Hill.

Texas Rep. Randy Weber seethes after pro-Palestine protestors tear down “I stand with Israel” sign in Cannon House Office on Capitol Hill. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/d8Sabf4RHq — AF Post (@AFpost) October 18, 2023

Reporter Mary Margaret Olohan posted images of some of the graffiti that pro-terror protesters perpetrated on government facilities.

Vandalism around the capital buildings. pic.twitter.com/ATS1CL0FU3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 18, 2023

The protests seem to many to be little different than those that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, a protest that Democrats have deemed an “insurrection” and for which heavy prison sentences have been handed down to those arrested.

