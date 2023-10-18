Share
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Take Over Capitol Rotunda - Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares 'Insurrection'

 By Warner Todd Huston  October 18, 2023 at 3:20pm
Pro-Palestinian protesters invaded Capitol Hill on Wednesday, spurring many to accuse the leftist demonstrators of staging an “insurrection.”

As the raucous pro-Palestine protesters coursed through the Capitol chanting and leaving some graffiti, Georgia Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene jumped to her social media account to post a video declaring an “insurrection.”

“There’s an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill,” she wrote as a caption to her video of the protesters in her Wednesday afternoon X post.

In her video, Greene not only showed the dozens of protesters inside the Cannon House Office Building, one of the buildings that house offices for congressmen, she also showed the scene of several hundred pro-terror supporters outside the building.

“They’re claiming they want peace, but they want money to go to terrorists. They’re saying let Gaza live, but Hamas went in and murdered innocent Israeli citizens and these people are blaming Israel,” Greene said in her video.

“You know what, they should throw out their Hamas out of Gaza.

“Hand them over and let them be tried for their crimes,” Greene added.

Should these protesters be charged with crimes?

Other videos showed the pandemonium going on by the protesters inside the Old House Office Building.

Spencer Brown, managing editor of Townhall.com, noted that the Capitol Hill police had ruled that protests and demonstrations are not allowed in the Capitol or its surrounding official congressional office buildings.

Some arrests were also made, according to video taken on the scene.

Protesters also caused some damage. AF Post posted that Texas Rep. Randy Weber found that pro-Palestine protesters tore down an “I stand with Israel” sign in Cannon House Office on Capitol Hill.

Reporter Mary Margaret Olohan posted images of some of the graffiti that pro-terror protesters perpetrated on government facilities.

The protests seem to many to be little different than those that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, a protest that Democrats have deemed an “insurrection” and for which heavy prison sentences have been handed down to those arrested.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
