Watch: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Attempt to Storm Israeli Consulates After Gaza Hospital Explosion

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to storm Israeli consulates in Amman, Jordan, and Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday night following the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters also sought the break into the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel has released footage stating the bombing was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and landed in a parking lot next to the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Hamas has blamed the blast on Israel, calling it a “crime of genocide,” that killed approximately 500 people, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst currently in Israel posted on X, “OVERNIGHT: Protests erupted across the Arab world following an explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital. Fires set at the U.S. embassy in Beirut, clashes at the Israeli embassy in Amman and large protests at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The region is boiling.”

OVERNIGHT: Protests erupted across the Arab world following an explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital. Fires set at the U.S. embassy in Beirut, clashes at the Israeli embassy in Amman and large protests at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The region is boiling. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 18, 2023

Should the US beef up security at its foreign consulates? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Footage from Amman showed perhaps thousands of protesters converging on the Israeli consulate chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” meaning in Arabic, “God is most great.”

Authorities used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In Istanbul, protesters shot fireworks at the Israeli consulate.

BREAKING: Protesters launch fireworks at Israel consulate building in Istanbul in protest after Gaza hospital blast pic.twitter.com/nY5ieqznmo — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 17, 2023

Local police prevented the protesters from gaining access to the facility, using water cannons and tear gas, according to Haaretz.

The Journal reported that protesters in Beirut tried to break through security barriers leading to the U.S. and French embassies, chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

A man could be seen with the Palestinian flag on the fence line outside the embassy.

Once, again tear gas and water cannons appeared to be used to disperse the protesters.

The Journal reported that multiple intelligence experts after reviewing footage of the scene of the hospital blast concluded it is consistent with the Israeli version of a terrorist rocket misfiring rather than an IDF precision bomb strike.

Nathan Ruser, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, posted on X, the blast scene was photos “not consistent with an airstrike and are not consistent with claims that 500+ people were killed.”

🧵Now that day has broken, and we’re getting better evidence, I’m willing to share some PRELIMINARY thoughts on the al-Ahli hospital explosion. The photos of the scene are, to me, not consistent with an airstrike and are not consistent with claims that 500+ people were killed. pic.twitter.com/dzA3Bx71hr — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) October 18, 2023

When President Joe Biden was asked about the blast during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Wednesday, he responded, “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure, so we’ve got a lot — we’ve got to overcome a lot of things.”

President Biden on deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 civilians: “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people who are not sure.” pic.twitter.com/9IwAqtg4bi — CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2023

Biden was apparently acknowledging that much of the Middle East is still blaming Israel.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.