Watch: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Attempt to Storm Israeli Consulates After Gaza Hospital Explosion

 By Randy DeSoto  October 18, 2023 at 1:01pm
Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to storm Israeli consulates in Amman, Jordan, and Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday night following the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters also sought the break into the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel has released footage stating the bombing was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and landed in a parking lot next to the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Hamas has blamed the blast on Israel, calling it a “crime of genocide,” that killed approximately 500 people, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst currently in Israel posted on X, “OVERNIGHT: Protests erupted across the Arab world following an explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital. Fires set at the U.S. embassy in Beirut, clashes at the Israeli embassy in Amman and large protests at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The region is boiling.”

Footage from Amman showed perhaps thousands of protesters converging on the Israeli consulate chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” meaning in Arabic, “God is most great.”

Authorities used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In Istanbul, protesters shot fireworks at the Israeli consulate.

Local police prevented the protesters from gaining access to the facility, using water cannons and tear gas, according to Haaretz.

The Journal reported that protesters in Beirut tried to break through security barriers leading to the U.S. and French embassies, chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

A man could be seen with the Palestinian flag on the fence line outside the embassy.

Once, again tear gas and water cannons appeared to be used to disperse the protesters.

The Journal reported that multiple intelligence experts after reviewing footage of the scene of the hospital blast concluded it is consistent with the Israeli version of a terrorist rocket misfiring rather than an IDF precision bomb strike.

Nathan Ruser, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, posted on X, the blast scene was photos “not consistent with an airstrike and are not consistent with claims that 500+ people were killed.”

When President Joe Biden was asked about the blast during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Wednesday, he responded, “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure, so we’ve got a lot — we’ve got to overcome a lot of things.”

Biden was apparently acknowledging that much of the Middle East is still blaming Israel.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
