What happens when you wind a person up past what they are capable of emotionally handling? Indianapolis resident, Ruba Almaghtheh can tell you.

According to the police report obtained by WISH-TV, she knows the answer quite well. And so can the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge. Last Friday evening brought a surprise.

Almaghtheh lost control at the hands of the relentless reports on the news about the Israeli-Hamas war, WXIN.

With ties to the Palestinian people, I must suspect that rage compelled her to do the unthinkable.

Initially believing that her target was actually a Jewish school as opposed to an organization she probably would have felt quite at home in, Almaghtheh drove to the building that housed the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge.

And drove into it, rear end first. An exclusive club of Black Hebrew Israelites, they are purported to hate all Jews that aren’t them, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

I guess everyone knew but her.

She would later admit to the anti-Semitic, hate crime to a family member during a courtesy call following her arrest, WISH-TV reported.

Almaghtheh was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

It’s pure evil. It’s also our new reality as the stress of the failed policies of the Biden administration coupled with the mental-emotional strain of the Israeli-Hamas war takes its toll within our own borders.

A combination of weak-mindedness and violence will ensue as liberal-left radicals explode from the chaos.

This is the nation’s reality, one both the police department, as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, remind us of.

Safe Indiana, a Jewish community security group, and the police department are working together on this investigation.

That said, we all must heed this cautionary tale and the warning offered by the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis.

Stated in a press release and reported by WISH-TV, they said, “Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities.”

We live in immensely distressing times where the only thing that is predictable is the unpredictable danger around each corner.

Be proactive in your safety.

Almaghtheh will be in court this Wednesday answering to these charges.

Unfortunately, I must believe, this incident is just the first of many new derivatives of violence as a result anti-semitism, anguish, and elongated national suffering. Plan accordingly.

