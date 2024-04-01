For thousands of years, men were men, and women were women.

These two separate sexes held society together, enabling us to build families, raise children, and develop societies.

And then, the “gender identity” movement began to take root.

Initially, it was recognized as a mental disorder.

In fact, gender dysphoria (previously gender identity disorder) is still defined in the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” as a “marked incongruence between their experienced or expressed gender and the one they were assigned at birth.”

“People who experience this turmoil cannot correlate to their gender expression when identifying themselves within the traditional, rigid societal binary male or female roles, which may cause cultural stigmatization,” the manual said.

But, as the movement became more mainstream, somehow, it changed from a person’s inability to connect their physical biology with the concept of what they feel like to an established fact: They are who they say they are regardless of the physical evidence.

For those who dared bring up the slippery slope argument pointing to the downfall of society and the values that have upheld it for thousands of years, we were firmly put in our place.

“There is no slippery slope,” we were told.

So, those who continued to believe in two genders were suddenly outcasts.

But at least so far, they were not criminals.

However, that may not be the case for long.

Author J.K. Rowling could face police investigation for her comments about transgender people under Scotland’s controversial new hate crime legislation that went into effect on Monday, the U.K.’s The Independent reported.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act criminalizes hate speech towards protected groups based on “age, disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.”

While misgendering someone was initially said to not constitute a crime, Scotland’s community safety minister Siobhian Brown stated that police could investigate Rowling’s comments misgendering trans women as “he.”

The “Harry Potter” author has been outspoken in her support for keeping men out of women’s sports and speaking up for women’s rights, which are being usurped by the transgender movement.

In 2020, responding to an op-ed piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” Rowling tweeted, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote in another tweet.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Despite the heavy backlash, including from the stars of the “Harry Potter” movie series, Rowling continued to voice her concerns about the push to normalize “gender altering” surgeries and “biology-altering” medical treatments in young people.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function,” she wrote in another tweet.

Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. 5/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Brown thinks these comments could be crimes.

“It could be reported, and it could be investigated. Whether or not the police would think it was criminal is up to Police Scotland for that,” she told the BBC’s “Today” program.

But Rowling isn’t backing down.

On Monday, Rowling posted a long thread on X, calling out “transgender” women for various deviant offenses and offensive behavior.

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉 Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren’t women at all, but men, every last one of them. In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024



“For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable. The re-definition of ‘woman’ to include every man who declares himself one has already had serious consequences for women’s and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact felt, as ever, by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners and rape survivors,” Rowling wrote.

“It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man. Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal,” she continued.

“I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment,” Rowling added.

Rowling’s history of publicly challenging gender identity ideology and her refusal to stop misgendering trans people sets up a potential legal battle that could become a landmark free speech case under the new Scottish law.

And what happens in Scotland in the Rowling case could pave the way for the rest of the world.

I would call it the beginning of the end, but that started a while ago, and we are only just now opening our eyes to it.

