Parler Share
Commentary
At left, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Offshore Northern Seas meeting in Stavanger, Norway, on Aug. 29. At right, the devastation of the Russian-Ukraine conflict is seen in the destruction of buildings in Izium, Ukraine, on Sept. 26.
Commentary
At left, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Offshore Northern Seas meeting in Stavanger, Norway, on Aug. 29. At right, the devastation of the Russian-Ukraine conflict is seen in the destruction of buildings in Izium, Ukraine, on Sept. 26. (Carina Johansen - NTB / AFP / Getty Images; Serhii Mykhalchuk - Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Pro-Ukraine Crowd Furious at Elon Musk for Suggesting Peaceful Way to End War

 By Samantha Chang  October 5, 2022 at 7:35am
Parler Share

An army of pro-Ukraine Twitter accounts attacked billionaire Elon Musk for having the audacity to propose a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a tweet Monday, the Tesla founder offered a poll with possible conditions for negotiating peace, including the following:

• Ukraine remains neutral by not joining NATO, the military alliance between the United States and Europe to deter Russian expansion.

• New elections are held in the regions recently annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow residents to decide their own fate.

• Crimea — which Putin annexed in 2014 during Barack Obama’s presidency — is formally recognized as part of Russia and assured a supply of water.

Trending:
Republican Congressional Candidate Flips the Script on Debate Moderator When Asked 'Is Joe Biden President?'

Musk explained that his proposal was a means to prevent nuclear war because the conditions he outlined were “highly likely to be the outcome in the end — just a question of how many die before then.”

Predictably, his tweet was swarmed with attackers using the familiar left-wing tactic of smearing anyone seeking an end to the war as a Putin sympathizer.

Related:
Elon Musk Claims His Electric Truck Will Serve Briefly as a Boat - Gets Mercilessly Mocked

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself reacted by posting a snarky poll suggesting Musk “supports Russia.” This despite the fact that the SpaceX founder ensured the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service was active in Ukraine after the Russian invasion disrupted internet access.

The former comedian’s tweet prompted Musk to further explain his position. “I still very much support Ukraine,” he said, “but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

Meanwhile, numerous conservatives praised Musk’s peace plan and offered their explanations for why pro-Ukraine warmongers vehemently oppose it.

Some, including Musk himself, said much of the negative response came from automated “bot” accounts.

Tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom tweeted that the pro-Ukraine Twitter army is a bot network called “NAFO” that’s jointly run by the CIA and the Ukraine government to influence public opinion by engaging in “social media manipulation to make it seem like the masses support Ukraine.”

This bot army also viciously attacks “Twitter users who criticize the US proxy war,” Dotcom alleged.

According to an August study by the University of Adelaide in Australia, more than 90 percent of the bots driving the conversation about the conflict on social media were pro-Ukraine, while less than 7 percent were pro-Russia.

Given the Biden administration’s ongoing supply of more than $70 billion in U.S. tax dollars to Ukraine during the past eight months alone, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, this war isn’t going to end anytime soon.


Despite what the establishment media and warmongering armchair analysts claim, there are no clear-cut heroes or villains in this conflict.

There is corruption in Russia, but it’s also rampant in Ukraine.

Before you mindlessly cheer on World War III, think back to how the U.S. was goaded into invading Iraq under false pretenses. Or how the public was brainwashed into swallowing the Democrats’ debunked “Russia collusion hoax” as real.

The fact that the establishment left, its corporate media lapdogs and warmongers on both sides of the political aisle are aggressively pushing a war that could go nuclear should make you question who’s telling the truth.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Pro-Ukraine Crowd Furious at Elon Musk for Suggesting Peaceful Way to End War
Lib Thinks He Has Everyone Fooled After Posting Photo of Biden and DeSantis, Then Twitter Calls Him Out
'Saturday Night Live' Studio Audience Goes Silent When Show Mocks Joe Biden in Opening Sketch of New Season
Watch: Horrific Violence Makes Its Way to Biden's Home Turf - Shop Owner Pistol-Whipped and Brutalized
WH Press Corps Revolts Against Press Sec, Demands Answers on Why Biden Looked for Dead Congresswoman
See more...

Conversation