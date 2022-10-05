Pro-Ukraine Crowd Furious at Elon Musk for Suggesting Peaceful Way to End War

An army of pro-Ukraine Twitter accounts attacked billionaire Elon Musk for having the audacity to propose a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a tweet Monday, the Tesla founder offered a poll with possible conditions for negotiating peace, including the following:

• Ukraine remains neutral by not joining NATO, the military alliance between the United States and Europe to deter Russian expansion.

• New elections are held in the regions recently annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow residents to decide their own fate.

• Crimea — which Putin annexed in 2014 during Barack Obama’s presidency — is formally recognized as part of Russia and assured a supply of water.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk explained that his proposal was a means to prevent nuclear war because the conditions he outlined were “highly likely to be the outcome in the end — just a question of how many die before then.”

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Predictably, his tweet was swarmed with attackers using the familiar left-wing tactic of smearing anyone seeking an end to the war as a Putin sympathizer.

Horrendous. Elon and Trump both want to appease Putin at the exact moment the Ukrainians are winning, but Elon is more detailed in his concessions. Shame. https://t.co/hdqDJ4FL5a — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 3, 2022

Who would have guessed the great free thinker would turn out to be a #PutinBuddy? How disappointing.#CrimeaIsUkraine#DeniersAreComplicit in Russia’s war crimes and genocide. This proposal is more like outright support than denial. https://t.co/nCBhYwDSlX — Steve Townsend (@SteveTownsend0) October 3, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself reacted by posting a snarky poll suggesting Musk “supports Russia.” This despite the fact that the SpaceX founder ensured the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service was active in Ukraine after the Russian invasion disrupted internet access.

The former comedian’s tweet prompted Musk to further explain his position. “I still very much support Ukraine,” he said, “but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, numerous conservatives praised Musk’s peace plan and offered their explanations for why pro-Ukraine warmongers vehemently oppose it.

You know they’re definitely the good guys when they threaten the man who gave them Starlink because he suggested a plan that would bring peace but stop the flow of billions of dollars from the west into their corrupt ass country every week. https://t.co/DaiH4yEJ3K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2022

The fact that @elonmusk could be attacked as “pro-Russian” merely for suggesting a possible peace deal — even though he gave Starlink to the Ukrainian war effort — shows how warped and intolerant the public conversation has become. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 3, 2022

Some, including Musk himself, said much of the negative response came from automated “bot” accounts.

Indeed. Biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The biggest and most obvious bot swarms on this platform happen whenever someone successfully challenges the preferred narrative of the U.S. intelligence services. It happened with the bogus Russian collusion hoax for years, and it’s been happening with the Ukraine war since Feb. https://t.co/ZN93dq7AVI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2022

Tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom tweeted that the pro-Ukraine Twitter army is a bot network called “NAFO” that’s jointly run by the CIA and the Ukraine government to influence public opinion by engaging in “social media manipulation to make it seem like the masses support Ukraine.”

This bot army also viciously attacks “Twitter users who criticize the US proxy war,” Dotcom alleged.

The @CIA and the Ukraine Govt run a joint botnet called #NAFO. They engage in social media manipulation to make it seem like the masses support Ukraine. They also attack @twitter users who criticize the US proxy war. Most NAFO users are bots or aliases mixed with useful idiots. https://t.co/qdfdLbCc0o — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 3, 2022

According to an August study by the University of Adelaide in Australia, more than 90 percent of the bots driving the conversation about the conflict on social media were pro-Ukraine, while less than 7 percent were pro-Russia.

Really interesting study about how influential bots are in driving conversations related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. More than 90% of the bots are Pro-Ukrainian, with fewer than 7% pro-Russian. Wonder who’s running and financing the bot activity.https://t.co/Swfkd0RoPe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 5, 2022

Given the Biden administration’s ongoing supply of more than $70 billion in U.S. tax dollars to Ukraine during the past eight months alone, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, this war isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Today I spoke with President Zelenskyy to underscore that the U.S. will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory. I reaffirmed my commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, including through today’s new $625 million security assistance package. pic.twitter.com/0ZP2uopn4n — President Biden (@POTUS) October 4, 2022



Despite what the establishment media and warmongering armchair analysts claim, there are no clear-cut heroes or villains in this conflict.

There is corruption in Russia, but it’s also rampant in Ukraine.

Before you mindlessly cheer on World War III, think back to how the U.S. was goaded into invading Iraq under false pretenses. Or how the public was brainwashed into swallowing the Democrats’ debunked “Russia collusion hoax” as real.

The fact that the establishment left, its corporate media lapdogs and warmongers on both sides of the political aisle are aggressively pushing a war that could go nuclear should make you question who’s telling the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.