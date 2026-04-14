Breaking: Woman Steps Forward with Darkest Accusations Yet Against Swalwell

Former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California now faces some of the most serious allegations imaginable.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lonna Drewes of Southern California told reporters that in 2018 Swalwell subjected her to a violent sexual assault.

“He raped me, and he choked me,” Drewes said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The alleged attack left her fearing for her life.

“And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness,” she added. “And I thought I died.”

Then, Drewes accused Swalwell of forcing himself — and her ensuing nightmare — upon her.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity,” she continued. “Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.”

The alleged attack, she said, “had a profound impact on my mental health,” and she “self-medicated in an unhealthy way.”

“I did not want to live anymore,” she added. “I cried all the time for years. At the time, I was in a dating relationship with a boyfriend I was fully committed to. I’ve never cheated in my life. And I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.”

BREAKING: “He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity.” “I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.” – Lonna Drewes pic.twitter.com/DiLBy1lA5c — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Drewes described meeting Swalwell on three occasions in 2018. On the third occasion, she said, he must have spiked her drink, for she sank into extreme intoxication despite consuming only one glass of wine. Then, she said, he took her to his hotel room and raped her.

Drewes’ comments represent the most graphic and serious allegations against Swalwell thus far, for she also indicated that she will file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged attack occurred in West Hollywood.

In recent weeks, multiple women have come forward with accusations of sexual abuse. Swalwell has denied these.

Meanwhile, other women have described a pattern of predatory sexual behavior.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that Swalwell’s alleged transgressions might also include sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Earlier Monday, Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress.

That announcement came one day after the now-former congressman suspended his campaign for the California governorship.

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