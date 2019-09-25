Progressive UK Finally Draws Line in the Sand, Gives Transgender a Lesson in Biology

The usually progressive United Kingdom drew a line in the sand when a woman who identifies as a man tried to get the state to recognize her as a father.

The English High Court handed the defeat to biological female Freddy McConnell Wednesday.

McConnell became something of a minor celebrity in the LGBT community when she became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

She soon fought to have herself listed as the father on her child’s birth certificate.

The legal battle, which has been raging since 2018, came to an abrupt halt after a High Court official issued a ruling backed up by some harsh biological truths.

And despite the United Kingdom’s usual obsession with progressivism, this ruling stuck to biological fact.

“There is a material difference between a person’s gender and their status as a parent,” Andrew McFarlane, President of the Family Division of the High Court, said.

“Being a ‘mother’, whilst hitherto always associated with being female, is the status afforded to a person who undergoes the physical and biological process of carrying a pregnancy and giving birth,” McFarlane continued.

While some in the LGBT community say there’s no harm in changing the designation on a legal document, the confusion surrounding parents’ gender could lead to serious gaps in medical history doctors may need.

And while birth certificate confusion can lead to problems later in life, the reason for the English court’s decision boils down to simple biology.

“It is now medically and legally possible for an individual, whose gender is recognised in law as male, to become pregnant and give birth to their child,” McFarlane said.

“Whilst that person’s gender is ‘male’, their parental status, which derives from their biological role in giving birth, is that of ‘mother’.” (Emphasis ours)

There’s no surgery, no amount of hormones, and no level of confirmation therapy that can change that.

Barring extremely rare genetic mutations, biological women will always have XX chromosomes while males will always have XY chromosomes. This is a basic and inescapable biological fact.

Despite this mountain of problems, McConnell insisted that she will continue fighting the decision in a Twitter post.

I’m saddened by the court’s decision not to allow trans men to be recorded as father or parent on their children’s birth certificates. I fear this decision has distressing implications for many kinds of families. I will seek to appeal and give no more interviews at this stage. — Freddy McConnell (@freddymcconnell) September 25, 2019

Instead of being a father, it now looks like McConnell will have to be content with being another martyr for leftists’ war on reality.

