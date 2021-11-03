The major takeaway from the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two rioters during an altercation in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, has been that regardless of what one might think about a minor showing up at a riot to help guard private property with his AR-15, the teen appears to have been well within his rights to fire the weapon when he did.

Attorneys began their arguments in the high-profile case this week, which had already begun favorably for Rittenhouse when Judge Bruce Schroeder determined that the men Rittenhouse shot could not be referred to as “victims,” but rather “looters,” “rioters” and “arsonists.”

Now, the prosecution appears to have told a flat-out lie about Rittenhouse’s actions on the evening that only seem to further underscore how far-flung the charges he’s facing really are.

Eighteen-year-old Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, is facing charges of reckless homicide and attempted reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety, as well as the lesser crimes of possessing a weapon as a minor and failure to comply with curfew.

He has pled not guilty on all charges according to NPR, and his defense is arguing that the shooting was in self-defense.

Rosenbaum and Huber were killed and Grosskreutz was wounded in a series of events that was well-documented by photo and video evidence widely shared on social media amid the fiery-but-mostly-peaceful riots which followed the police shooting of Kenosha resident Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse supporters have long maintained that he was being attacked by rioters when the shooting transpired.

The three men who were shot seem to have been engaged in mostly peaceful arson and looting of that fateful evening; Rittenhouse, for his part, had driven from his home in Illinois to help protect a local car dealership from the kind of senseless violence that can only be defended with the full girth of the ideological mainstream media characterizing it as necessary for social justice to back you up.

Meanwhile, although newly released footage of the events that transpired seems to completely settle the case that Rittenhouse was being chased before he ultimately fired on the three men, the state just argued that he was the pursuer and cruelly chased down his non-victims.

Do you believe Rittenhouse is innocent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

NPR reported that on Tuesday, prosecutors tried to frame Rittenhouse as the aggressor as he had “initiated” contact with Rosenbaum.

Fully admitting that Rosenbaum had acted “agitated,” and was “getting in people’s faces,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that Rittenhouse had been the first to initiate contact and had “pursued” him.

“Their interaction in the lot was captured only by infrared camera recorded from a law enforcement plane flying overhead, so there is no detailed video or audio evidence of the encounter,” NPR noted.

“But afterward, the infrared footage shows, Rosenbaum begins to run toward Rittenhouse, who then shot him in his lower body, Binger said. Rosenbaum fell, then Rittenhouse shot again, striking him in the back,” the outlet explained.

“The shot that killed Mr. Rosenbaum was a shot to the back. This occurred after the defendant chased down Mr. Rosenbaum and confronted him while wielding that AR-15,” Binger declared.

This is the opposite of what appears to have been happening when Rittenhouse confronted Rosenbaum, who can be heard shouting profanities just seconds before the shooting and seen rushing at the armed teenager in footage obtained by reporter Jack Posobiec.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and graphic content.

BREAKING: Human Events Daily has obtained never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Shootinghttps://t.co/QFAfI7mmJp pic.twitter.com/J8vOOoD3rg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

Posobiec claimed that the FBI “refused to allow this video to be broadcast publicly and covered up the testimony of the pilot who flew the plane.”

Whatever the case may be, the prosecution certainly seems to be either totally ignorant of its existence somehow — or perhaps twisting the truth beyond recognition to the jury.

Is their case falling apart?

It’s sure starting to look like that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.