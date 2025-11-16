Public School Slaps 'Does Not Endorse' Stickers on US Constitution, Declaration of Independence

Only in today’s education climate could a public school district accidentally label the Constitution and Declaration of Independence as materials it “does not endorse.”

Yet that is exactly what happened in Anchorage, Alaska, earlier this month.

Anchorage Daily News reported that the Anchorage School District placed non-endorsement stickers on booklets containing the founding documents.

A parent posted a photo of the label on Nov. 3. The sticker read, “The Anchorage School District does not endorse these materials or the viewpoint expressed in them.”

The picture spread quickly across social media. Too many parents to count were rightly outraged that such a warning appeared on the most essential texts in American civic life.

District representative MJ Thim said the label was placed on the booklets erroneously.

Thim explained that the stickers are normally used for flyers and posters from outside organizations.

“This was our mistake,” he wrote in an email.

Thim said the stickers were used because that is standard practice for items that are not official district publications.

He said the district will review its procedures to make sure this does not happen again.

Thim also emphasized that the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are taught in every school. He said these documents “reflect the values we want every student to understand.”

Parents, however, found the incident troubling.

Karen Waldron, who posted the image on Facebook, said she was “honestly stunned.” She noted that these are not controversial documents, but the very foundation of our government.

Waldron questioned why any school would feel the need to distance itself from the principles of America’s founding. She said parents deserve clarity when their children bring home materials involving the nation’s core texts.

Even if the district’s explanation is accepted, the larger issue remains.

How did this mistake happen at all? How does a system confuse the Constitution with outside propaganda?

Public schools operate under the authority established by those very documents.

They exist because the Constitution exists.

If the most basic American texts can be mislabeled, what else is being mishandled? What other civic lessons are getting lost in bureaucratic confusion or through intentional actions?

Maybe it was human error. Maybe it was a system on autopilot. But the deeper problem is a culture in public education that treats foundational ideas with increasing hostility.

Parents are right to demand transparency.

They are right to expect that schools recognize the value of the documents that shape our country.

A nation cannot afford to forget its foundations if it hopes to remain a nation.

