Dem Lawmaker Keeps Sick Aide Who Mocked Kirk's Death and Daughter, Makes Pathetic Excuse

 By Samuel Short  September 17, 2025 at 7:20am
In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the left is telling us who they really are. We should believe them.

On Monday, a legislative aide to Democratic Alaska State Senator Matt Claman, Sarena Hackenmiller, posted a comment in response to the news saying of Kirk’s widow and children: “they’ll be fine. Life insurance policy and his daughter might have a chance to grow up sane now.”

Needless to say, Hackenmiller’s statement was vile and absolutely callous in excusing the grief and heartbreak the Kirk family is now enduring, but it seems her employer is standing behind her decision.

Political commentator LibsofTikTok posted a screenshot of the comment to social media platform X, asking for a response from Claman.

She later provided an update.

“UPDATE: Democrat Alaska State Sen Matt Claman says his staffer made a ‘mistake’ and he will not be taking any action after she celebrated that a young father was ass*ssinated. How so you ‘accidentally’ celebrate that two little kids will now grow up without a dad @mattclaman??”

Should the aide be fired immediately?

Another account confirmed Hackenmiller’s identity, posting a screenshot of her LinkedIn.

News organization The Alaska Landmine received a statement from Claman’s office on the matter, “My staffer realizes that her post was wrong and a terrible mistake. She deeply regrets it and has apologized to Mr. Kirk’s wife and family. She does not condone political violence in any way. The comments were made on her personal page and were deleted shortly after posting.

“The comments were not made in her capacity as a legislative employee or as staff in my senate office. The legislature’s social media guidelines apply only to legislators and allow staff to exercise their personal free speech rights under the First Amendment.”

It seems Claman is intent on keeping Hackenmiller, despite some obvious political blowback here.

The guidelines he refers to — which apparently aren’t anything Hackenmiller should worry about — can be found here.

According to Ballotpedia, Claman just took office in 2023 with his term ending in 2029.

Four years in the news cycle is an eternity, meaning whatever heat he takes for this decision may be forgotten by Alaskans when they can rid themselves of him.

It’s likely he has examined the circumstances and believes this will be old news when he could face real blowback and lose his own job.

Regardless of electability, it speaks volumes to his character.

This type of behavior is expected from the left, but it’s a surprise a public official took this stance only a week removed from the evil act.

Samuel Short
