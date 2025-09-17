Dem Lawmaker Keeps Sick Aide Who Mocked Kirk's Death and Daughter, Makes Pathetic Excuse

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the left is telling us who they really are. We should believe them.

On Monday, a legislative aide to Democratic Alaska State Senator Matt Claman, Sarena Hackenmiller, posted a comment in response to the news saying of Kirk’s widow and children: “they’ll be fine. Life insurance policy and his daughter might have a chance to grow up sane now.”

Needless to say, Hackenmiller’s statement was vile and absolutely callous in excusing the grief and heartbreak the Kirk family is now enduring, but it seems her employer is standing behind her decision.

Political commentator LibsofTikTok posted a screenshot of the comment to social media platform X, asking for a response from Claman.

Wow Serena is reportedly a Legislative aid to Democrat Alaska State Senator Matt Claman and allegedly posted this about Charlie’s kids: “His daughter might have a chance to grow up sane now.” Any comment @mattclaman? https://t.co/zA4ChR5FvE pic.twitter.com/6JHm9uXhgl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2025

She later provided an update.

“UPDATE: Democrat Alaska State Sen Matt Claman says his staffer made a ‘mistake’ and he will not be taking any action after she celebrated that a young father was ass*ssinated. How so you ‘accidentally’ celebrate that two little kids will now grow up without a dad @mattclaman??”

UPDATE: Democrat Alaska State Sen Matt Claman says his staffer made a “mistake” and he will not be taking any action after she celebrated that a young father was ass*ssinated. How so you “accidentally” celebrate that two little kids will now grow up without a dad @mattclaman?? https://t.co/hTOqQksbjE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2025

Should the aide be fired immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Another account confirmed Hackenmiller’s identity, posting a screenshot of her LinkedIn.

Meet Sarena Hackenmiller legislative aide for far left Alaska State Senator Matt Claman. Sarena cheered on Charlie’s murder and said “maybe his daughter might have a chance to grow up sane now” now that her father was murdered. Do not let democrats tell you the people… pic.twitter.com/iyePCSxFmo — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 15, 2025

News organization The Alaska Landmine received a statement from Claman’s office on the matter, “My staffer realizes that her post was wrong and a terrible mistake. She deeply regrets it and has apologized to Mr. Kirk’s wife and family. She does not condone political violence in any way. The comments were made on her personal page and were deleted shortly after posting.

“The comments were not made in her capacity as a legislative employee or as staff in my senate office. The legislature’s social media guidelines apply only to legislators and allow staff to exercise their personal free speech rights under the First Amendment.”

Statement from Sen. Matt Claman sent to the Landmine: “Thank you for contacting my office about personal social media comments that one of my staff made about the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. With our nation, I am devastated by this senseless murder. My thoughts and… https://t.co/O8seAYZuBC — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) September 16, 2025

It seems Claman is intent on keeping Hackenmiller, despite some obvious political blowback here.

The guidelines he refers to — which apparently aren’t anything Hackenmiller should worry about — can be found here.

According to Ballotpedia, Claman just took office in 2023 with his term ending in 2029.

Four years in the news cycle is an eternity, meaning whatever heat he takes for this decision may be forgotten by Alaskans when they can rid themselves of him.

It’s likely he has examined the circumstances and believes this will be old news when he could face real blowback and lose his own job.

Regardless of electability, it speaks volumes to his character.

This type of behavior is expected from the left, but it’s a surprise a public official took this stance only a week removed from the evil act.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.