Punk Attacks Woman With Baby Stroller, Showing Why Subways Don't Have Fire Extinguishers Anymore

As the entire nation fixates on the dangers of mass transit in our major cities, there is yet another viral attack circulating online to capture the nation’s shock and dismay.

A video of an irate individual wielding a fire extinguisher on a subway car made the rounds on social media this week, screaming and cursing at fellow passengers while brandishing the device.

“You wanted it? You? You?” the attacker yelled at passengers while pointing the nozzle at them.

“You wanted it, b****?” he asked a passenger with a baby stroller before blasting the extinguisher at that passenger and stroller (it’s unclear if a baby was in it).

It wasn’t long before the entire subway car was filled with clouds of white extinguishing agent.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some people may find offensive.

NYC stopped equipping their subway cars with fire extinguishers years ago. Can you guess why? Hint: https://t.co/mVZEATMOQJ pic.twitter.com/nRSbqzi4LE — Deus (@BigMeeish) December 24, 2024

The video was posted in response to a social media commenter asking why the woman recently set on fire on a New York City subway car, allegedly by an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, appeared to be “on fire for sooo long” without anyone trying to extinguish the blaze.

“NYC stopped equipping their subway cars with fire extinguishers years ago,” the account which posted the viral video answered. “Can you guess why?”

The exact timing or location of this latest viral incident was not provided. It may not have even happened in New York City.

But there has been at least one example of a vandal needlessly coating a New York City subway car in fire extinguisher powder, according to one report from the New York Post published three years ago.

“This senseless act impacts the service the MTA provides to customers and creates an unnecessary cost to taxpayers,” MTA representative Aaron Donovan told the outlet at the time.

Breanna Morello, an internet host and former Fox Corp employee, said via X on Tuesday that all subway cars in the Big Apple used to have fire extinguishers on board in the conductor’s box.

But when she asked the MTA, the NYPD, and other agencies in the city “if there were any extinguishers on that platform or on that subway at the time the victim was lit on fire,” she did not receive a clear answer.

“They continue to punt my question to the other agency,” Morello said. “What’s going on here? Afraid of liability?”

Whether these sorts of agencies are afraid of liability may not be clear, but what could not be more clear is that they have refused to take responsibility for the dismal state of public safety in our major cities.

At this point, there is a new shockingly violent or unhinged incident on the subway of a major city every week or two.

The entire nation watches the incident in amazement and comments on the criminality in that city. Then the cycle repeats itself before the last incident has even faded from the news cycle.

It is unclear what will stop these incidents from occurring.

But these fires need to be put out, and fast.

