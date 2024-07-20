Share
Punk Shoots Woman's Baby at Close Range, Disturbing Attack Caught on Video

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2024 at 9:44am
A 7-month-old baby was shot in the leg Thursday night as the child’s parents were wheeling the child through a Philadelphia neighborhood.

A motive for the incident was not known.

Philadelphia police released a surveillance video, which has been posted to X.

In the video, two individuals, who police said were the child’s parents, are grayed out.

As the woman who would shoot at them enters the video, one person runs away.

The video then shows the woman walk past the carriage and the remaining figure, turn, and shoot.

“My baby!” the woman with the carriage yelled, according to the New York Post.

Even though the baby didn’t die, should the shooter face the death penalty?

“F*** your baby, b****!” the woman with the gun said.

The child’s father then chased the woman, who fired at him. Neither adult was hit.

The woman who fired on the couple, whose name was not released, was arrested on Friday, police said, according to WCAU-TV.

A man who said he drove the child to a nearby hospital said the parents each had warrants out on them.

“When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby. I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary,” he said.

“This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened,” he said.

Police said that it took them over an hour to locate the parents, who did not live in the neighborhood and were located several blocks away from where the shooting took place

“We’re very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“It appears that the shooter was firing in the direction of mother and father,” Small said,  according to WTXF-TV.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation