Puppy Rejected 14 Times in Failed Adoptions, But 'Overnight His Whole World Changes': 'He's Perfect'

Ronald the 1-year-old puppy was having some trouble.

The pup, along with two of his siblings, found its way into the SPCA of Wake County in North Carolina on Dec. 7, according to The Washington Post.

The siblings were adopted, but despite his light-tan and snowy-white coat and big brown eyes, he was unable to find a forever home.

Samantha Ranlet, a spokeswoman for SPCA Wake, said, “It was just all different versions of that combination of being really playful and kind of clumsy and goofy and still working on his manners, in combination with his large size.”

After over a month and 14 failed adoptions, the shelter decided that something needed to change.

That is when the shelter took to Facebook on Jan. 11 in hopes of changing Ronald’s luck.

“Help us break Ronald’s unlucky streak! 14 adoptions have fallen through for this lovely guy — mostly due to being too big/strong,” SPCA of Wake County posted on Facebook.

“It’s true, he’s a big boy! But for his large frame, he only weighs 63 lbs. Ronald knows his commands, takes treats super gently, and is 100% sweet,” the post continued.

The shelter even showcased just how good of a puppy he is, with his ability to sit for treats and shake.

And that was all it took. In just one day, the shelter was flooded with individuals wanting to adopt Ronald.

Kiersten Davis, a 28-year-old nurse, was one who became enamored with the fluffy pooch.

After submitting an application, she told the Post that she thought, “Oh, there’s no way I’m going to get him. Someone, I’m sure, is going to scoop him up so fast. But I applied anyway.”

It just so happened that Davis was the first one on the backup list, after yet another adoption fell through. As soon as she received the call from the shelter, she rushed to pick up Ronald and start the mandatory five-day trial period that the shelter has in place to make sure it’s a right fit for both furry friend and family.

It just so happened that it was the right fit, as the SPCA posted an update on Facebook, thanking the community for their assistance: “In the first day, the wide reach of your shares helped Ronald reach almost a million people. Just like that, literally overnight, his whole world changed.”

“His new family says he is doing so great with the kids, and they are just obsessed with him,” it stated.

Davis told the Post about the first moment she took Ronald home. “Just right off the bat, once he saw the kids and dog, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s perfect. He’s staying. I don’t even need the five days,'” she said.

