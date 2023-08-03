It turns out that even supposed artificial intelligence recognizes anti-Christian rhetoric — recognizes and inverts for sinister purposes.

Tuesday on X, formerly called Twitter, an account called “Terror Alarm” flagged the phrase “Jesus Christ is Lord” as antisemitic.

“Antisemitic phrase ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ is trending. Why is @elonmusk doing nothing while antisemitic Christian Fundamentalists use bots to manipulate Twitter’s algorithm and distort the trending page?” an accompanying tweet read.

🚨✝️ Antisemitic phrase ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ is trending. Why is @elonmusk doing nothing while antisemitic Christian Fundamentalists use bots to manipulate Twitter’s algorithm and distort the trending page? pic.twitter.com/iyzLLAOnUH — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) August 1, 2023

This story requires caution from the outset.

The mysterious Terror Alarm describes itself as “a highly accredited private security firm” that monitors and helps thwart terrorist threats.

Furthermore, Terror Alarm produces mostly “AI-generated” tweets. In other words, artificial intelligence, not real-time human discernment, identifies possible terror threats and then tweets about them.

This might or might not be true. In fact, the “About Us” section on Terror Alarm’s website should give readers pause. For one thing, it claimed that “Terror Alarm’s current core team is of Jewish descent.” And yet, it is “in no way affiliated with any country or government or religion.”

Likewise, the organization’s “Community Rules” on their website strike the skeptical reader as over-the-top authoritarian. “‘Asking for sources’, ‘negative, unrelated, or disrespectful comments’, ‘denying science and degrading AI’, ‘promoting other sources’, and ‘Christian and Islamic propaganda’ are extremely forbidden and can result in an automatic ban without any prior warning or restriction,” the rules said.

In short, Terror Alarm could amount to a PSYOP, an anti-Jewish enterprise meant to smear and undermine Israel. Imagine — if you can envision something so preposterous — FBI agents posing as Donald Trump’s supporters and trying to incite violence.

On the other hand, if Terror Alarm has represented itself truthfully, then artificial intelligence constitutes the real story here.

Without getting deep into the AI weeds (where this writer certainly does not belong), a few important points require mentioning. First, artificial intelligence has no rational or conscious existence. It mimics rationality by ordering information produced by rational and conscious humans.

Thus, anything AI-generated has its origins in human consciousness. This means that Terror Alarm’s AI function, assuming its authenticity, derives all information from human thought and action.

Therefore, if Terror Alarm flagged “Jesus Christ is Lord” as antisemitic and potentially terrorist, it did so because it derived those conclusions from human assertions and behavior.

Either way, someone with consciousness and a soul wants you to believe that “Jesus Christ is Lord” poses a threat.

Regardless of its origins, the Terror Alarm tweet rallied Christians on X.

First, the tweet received a community note. “The phrase ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ is a statement of Christian faith that can be found in numerous passages of the Bible. It is not antisemitic,” the note read.

Ben Zeisloft, editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news and commentary site, defied Terror Alarm and amplified the phrase.

“Jesus Christ is Lord. Jesus Christ is King of the Jews. Jesus Christ is Hope of the Gentiles,” Zeisloft tweeted.

Jesus Christ is Lord.

Jesus Christ is King of the Jews.

Jesus Christ is Hope of the Gentiles. https://t.co/ziJe7TsOas — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) August 2, 2023

Australian Christian conservative writer Evelyn Rae also employed and defended the flagged phrase.

“Jesus Christ is Lord. Christ is King. I’m not a bot. I’m not antisemitic. Anyone who takes issue with you saying Christ is King is anti-Christian. Christianphobic. Say it again with me, Jesus Christ is Lord,” Rae tweeted.

Jesus Christ is Lord. Christ is King. I’m not a bot. I’m not antisemitic. Anyone who takes issue with you saying Christ is King is anti-Christian. Christianphobic. Say it again with me, Jesus Christ is Lord. https://t.co/QHveDrbBh5 — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) August 2, 2023

Other X users also tweeted the phrase. Some added Christian imagery.

Jesus Christ is Lord pic.twitter.com/JESgz2oWY8 — Hilary White; Sacred Art (@hilarityjane) July 28, 2023

It might be worth noting a few obvious points. First, Christ’s followers were Jews. Second, Christians rest their belief in Christ at least in part on prophecies from the Hebrew Old Testament. Finally, the most antisemitic regime in human history, Nazi Germany, also persecuted Christians.

These facts alone make one wonder how any intelligence, artificial or otherwise, could flag a Christian phrase as antisemitic.

In any case, Christians on X, one of the few platforms where free speech largely remains, have shown that they will not be bullied by anti-Christian liars, artificial or otherwise.

