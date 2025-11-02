'Put on the Full Armor of God': Congressman Sounds Alarm over Christian Persecution in Nigeria

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore sounded the alarm over Christian persecution in Nigeria, dismissing claims from the African nation’s government that the persecution narrative is overstated.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted to X on Thursday, Moore said that Nigeria is currently one of the most dangerous places on earth to be a Christian.

“We must put on the full armor of God and defend our brothers and sisters in Christ,” he said in the post.

Moore especially took issue with Nigerian government officials claiming that the murders at the hands of Islamic militants are driven more by tribal conflicts and land disputes than the victims’ devotion to Jesus Christ.

35 Christians are martyred for their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ every day in Nigeria. EVERY DAY. It’s a 5:1 ratio of Christians to other faiths being murdered. This is a genocide against Christians. We must put on the full armor of God and defend our brothers… pic.twitter.com/apYWaMI9qy — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) October 31, 2025

“We need to care, and I care as a Christian, as a Catholic. Our brothers and sisters in Christ right now are being martyred every day in Nigeria for their profession of faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Moore told Ingraham.

“The government is the one who’s propagating propaganda in this. This has been going on since 2009,” he continued. “In between 50,000 and 100,000 Christians have been murdered.”

That’s a rate of 35 per day.

Moore added that Christians are being murdered at a five-to-one ratio relative to other groups in Nigeria.

“This is a genocide that’s happening, and we have to stand up, and we have to speak out to stop this,” he added.

Moore has called for Nigeria to be designated a “Country of Particular Concern” because of the runaway persecution. On Saturday, President Trump announced he was reinstating the designation.

While President Donald Trump had previously established the designation during his first term, now-former President Joe Biden removed it.

Moore said that Biden nixed the label on the basis that the killings in Nigeria came during land disputes driven by climate change.

The lawmaker said in a recent press release that restoring the designation would “provide the diplomatic levers” to start defending Christians.

“We’re asking for this designation to be put back on, because it actually made a difference in slowing down and stopping killings in this region,” Moore told Ingraham.

“We have to do something to stop this.”

In Trump’s Saturday announcement announcing the designation had be reinstated, he announced that the US was considering sending troops into Nigeria to prevent the mass slaughters if the Nigerian government continued to stand by.

