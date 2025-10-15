Watch: Bill Maher Takes Stand for Christians in Nigeria, Calls It Actual Genocide - 'Where Are the Kids Protesting This?'

Bill Maher continues to tip-toe his way out of the left’s echo chamber as he called out the genocide of Christians taking place in Nigeria, noting this was not something your average college student is going to protest over.

A clip of the “Real Time with Bill Maher” host started making its way around social media platform X on Tuesday as Maher spoke to one of his guests, South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

“If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck,” he said.

“And again, I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They’ve killed over 100,000 since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches,” Maher continued.

“This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza. They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country,” Maher explained to his panel of guests.

He then noted that none of these events seemed to spur the same reaction that the events in Gaza have.

“Where are the kids protesting this?”

As of January 2024, Genocide Watch reports that 62,000 Christians have been slaughtered by the Islamist group Boko Haram since the year 2000.

Newsweek reported in April that 7,000 had been killed this year alone. Newsweek’s number is higher for the dead at 125,000, since they included 60,000 Muslims who did not follow the group’s vision for the country.

Vatican News corroborated Maher’s claim about churches, reporting that 18,000 had been burned.

Whatever the numbers, Maher is correct. This is not the major story making headlines.

The left pretends to be arbiters of morality, but when a situation comes about with so much moral clarity one could not possibly dispute how evil it is, they are silent.

We have seen campus sit-ins over Gaza, along with marches, protests, and outright violence.

To clarify, these same people should not be called to violence now over Nigeria, but to disregard what’s happening is completely shameful.

It once again proves that the left is not outraged on the basis of principle, but politics. Look no further than their grasp of history and slavery. One of activists’ favorite pastimes is bringing up black slavery in the American colonies and states, opining on its supposed fallout in the current day despite its abolition in 1865.

According to a report from the United Nations from 2022, over 50 million people are suffering in slavery now, with 28 million in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriages.

If activists really want to condemn slavery, there is unfortunately no shortage of it.

If they want to condemn genocide, sadly there is no shortage of that either.

They don’t care about these facts, however. Facts are subservient to their politics.

