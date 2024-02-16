Share
Putin Dissatisfied with Tucker Carlson Interview, Points Out Key Detail He Didn't Like

 By Jack Davis  February 15, 2024 at 5:16pm
Tucker Carlson’s interview last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin brought out the critics, one of whom is Putin himself.

In a Wednesday interview with Russian state TV, Putin said he expected to win a combat that never took place.

“I honestly thought he would be aggressive and ask so-called sharp questions,” Putin said, according to Politico.

“And I wasn’t just ready for that. I wanted it because it would have given me the opportunity to respond sharply in kind … But he chose a different tactic,” he said.

Watch: Hollywood Legend Billy Dee Williams Shuts Down Woke Talking Points on 'The View'

Putin said Carlson was not as confrontational as he expected, implying he sought such a duel.

“He tried to interrupt me several times, but still, surprisingly for a Western journalist, he turned out to be patient and listened to my lengthy dialogues, especially those related to history, and didn’t give me reason to do what I was ready for,” he said.

“So frankly, I didn’t get complete satisfaction from this interview,” he said.

“He fulfilled his plan, but how meaningful it was in the end is not for me to judge,” Putin said, according to the New Republic.

Some praised Carlson for the interview.

Putin Pokes a Hole in Democrats' Favorite Claim, Says He Prefers Biden in Office Over Trump

Others said Putin got to say whatever he wanted.

“It turned out to be anything but an interview. Putin droned on for two hours and seven minutes while Tucker sat there like an eager puppy,” former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace said, according to the Independent.

“A reporter can ask Putin a tough question if he wants a real interview,” Wallace said.

“But apparently that’s not why Tucker went to Moscow. During the Cold War, gullible Westerners who spread Soviet propaganda were dismissed as useful idiots, but calling Tucker that is unfair to useful idiots,” Wallace said.

On his website, Carlson said his intent was not to persuade, but to inform.

“We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin is saying in this interview. We urge you to watch. Then, as a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Putin Dissatisfied with Tucker Carlson Interview, Points Out Key Detail He Didn't Like
