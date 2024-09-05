Share
News

Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffers Stroke 'Out of the Blue'

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2024 at 8:13am
Share

Brian May, the guitarist for the band Queen, has announced that he recently suffered a stroke.

May is 77, according to the BBC.

“I’m here to bring you, first of all, some good news, I think,” May said in a video posted to his website on Wednesday.

May said, the “good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt.”

Trending:
Florida State's Nightmare Start Gets Worse as QB Drama Puts Team in a Devastating Playoff Bind

He continued, a “little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago.

“What they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden  –out of the blue — I didn’t have any control over this arm, so was a little scary,” he said.

Do you like the music of Queen?

May said he had “the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing, the lot. Very exciting! I might post you a video if you like.”

May said he held off releasing the news to control the reaction he would get.

“I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that cause it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that.

“So, good news is I’m OK.  Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing,” he said.

“I’m grounded. I’m not allowed to go out,” he said, looking about him as he spoke outdoors.

“Well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high,” he said.

Related:
Is Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship a Sham? Lawyers Called After Leaked 'Contract' Takes Internet by Storm: Report

As a plane flew overhead, he joked that he was, “not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good.”

As noted by CNN, May was a founding member of Queen, who wrote hits such as “We Will Rock You” and “Who Wants to Live Forever.”

In May 2020, May suffered a heart attack and later said that he nearly died afterward due to complications.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffers Stroke 'Out of the Blue'
Trump Responds to Walz Family Drama: 'His Brother Endorsed Me and the Whole Family Endorsed Me'
Charles Barkley Torches WNBA Media Over Caitlin Clark Drama, Says They Couldn't Make It 'Any Worse if They Tried'
Is Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship a Sham? Lawyers Called After Leaked 'Contract' Takes Internet by Storm: Report
Son Slaughters Family on Dad's 51st Birthday, Gives Sinister Explanation for Bloody Scene
See more...

Conversation