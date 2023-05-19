Share
News
From left, actress Natasha Lyonne and musicians Rufus Wainwright and Andy Rourke attend "Lily Sarah Grace Presents Color Outside The Lines" in 2014 in New York City. Rourke died early Friday at the age of 59.
From left, actress Natasha Lyonne and musicians Rufus Wainwright and Andy Rourke attend "Lily Sarah Grace Presents Color Outside The Lines" in 2014 in New York City. Rourke died early Friday at the age of 59. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lily Sarah Grace)

Member of Top Rock Band Dead at 59

 By The Associated Press  May 19, 2023 at 3:46am
Share

Andy Rourke, bass guitarist of The Smiths — one of the most influential British bands of the 1980s — has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate Johnny Marr said Friday.

Rourke was 59. He died early Friday at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, according to The New York Times.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, guitarist and songwriter Marr paid tribute to Rourke, whom he first met when both were schoolboys in 1975.

“Throughout our teens we played in various bands around south Manchester before making our reputations with The Smiths from 1982 to 1987, and it was on those Smiths records that Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player,” Marr said.

During their short time together as a four-piece band, The Smiths deliberately stayed away from mainstream popular music, garnering a cult following on the independent music scene.

Trending:
Zelenskyy Gives Highly Repulsive 'Gift' to Pope Francis - This Should Offend Every Christian

Though much of the attention focused on the song-writing partnership of Marr and frontman Steven Patrick Morrissey, better known as Morrissey, the sound of The Smiths owed much to Rourke’s bass and his rhythm-section partner, drummer Mike Joyce.

As their popularity swelled, the band released some of the most enduring British music of the 1980s, including “How Soon Is Now,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” and “Girlfriend In A Coma.”

The Smiths’ songs garnered a reputation of being depressing but were in fact darkly humorous and accompanied by stirring and uplifting guitars.

Their albums, including “The Queen is Dead” and “Meat is Murder,” remain a staple of music fans and are at the forefront of the revival of vinyl records.

Are you a fan of “The Smiths”?

“I was present at every one of Andy’s bass takes on every Smiths session,” Marr said.

“Sometimes I was there as the producer and sometimes just as his proud mate and cheerleader. Watching him play those dazzling baselines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold.”

Marr said he and Rourke maintained their friendship in the years after the band split up, recalling that Rourke played in his band at Madison Square Garden as recently as September 2022.

“It was a special moment that we shared with my family and his wife and soul mate Francesca,” Marr said. “Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.

“Well done Andy. We’ll miss you brother.”

Related:
Priscilla Presley Wanted Something Other Than Money in Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust: Report

After The Smiths, Rourke played alongside The Pretenders and Sinead O’Connor, as well as with the supergroup Freebass, which included Gary Mounfield from The Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Harrison Ford Announces End of Iconic Character: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'
Member of Top Rock Band Dead at 59
Police Deploy Taser Against 95-Year-Old Woman with Dementia
Three Under Arrest After Statewide Investigation Alleges 'Torture' of Disabled Woman
Disney Scraps Plan to Move Thousands of Jobs to Florida
See more...

Conversation