Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy talks with Fox News host Sean Hannity in the spin room after the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Ramaswamy Gets Amazing News After His Lively Performance at GOP Debate

 By The Associated Press  August 24, 2023 at 11:16am
The first Republican presidential debate provided an opportunity for candidates to make their cases directly to a national audience, and some of that attention is translating into fundraising boosts.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign said Thursday he had taken in $450,000 since Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee.

Campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press that the average donation was $38.

Ramaswamy, who occupied center stage in the absence of current GOP front-runner Donald Trump, claimed some of his rivals were “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, preprepared slogans” to attack him.

The 38-year-old political newcomer sparred with former Vice President Mike Pence about a possible pardon of Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments.

Ramaswamy was booed by the audience when he declared himself to be “the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for.”



One of his memorable lines was borrowed from former President Barack Obama.

“Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name?” Ramaswamy said early in the debate.

Obama had called himself “a skinny kid with a funny name” when he introduced himself at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

The comment Wednesday night drew criticism from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who said the businessman “sounds like ChatGPT.”

Ramaswamy, who has risen to third place in GOP primary polls, has largely been self-funding his campaign. He raised more than $7.7 million in the second quarter, finishing with more than $9 million on hand.

At least one candidate, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, made a direct fundraising appeal onstage in Milwaukee, asking viewers in his closing remarks to go to his campaign website “for more information or to make a contribution.”

Other campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages Thursday about their post-debate fundraising, but some donors are talking.

After being briefed in Milwaukee by representatives of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, donor Hal Lambert said he was pleased with his chosen candidate’s performance.

“Everyone’s extremely happy,” he said in an interview.

“I think he did extremely well,” Lambert said. “I think he stayed out of the bickering on stage.”

A handful of candidates had gotten creative in their fundraising appeals in order to meet the Republican National Committee’s 40,000 minimum unique donor requirement for debate participants.

Some of the ploys worked, such as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s giveaway of $20 “Biden Relief Cards” in exchange for donations as low as $1.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation