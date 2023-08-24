Share
During Wednesday's Republican primary debate, former Vice President Mike Pence, left, was booed by the audience after he attacked Vivek Ramaswamy, right. (Morry Gash / AP)

Pence's 'Rookie' Attack Draws Overwhelming Boos During Heated Clash with Vivek Ramaswamy

 By Johnathan Jones  August 23, 2023 at 7:38pm
Former Vice President Mike Pence was booed on Wednesday during the Fox News’ Republican primary debate in Milwaukee after he called candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a “rookie.”

Ramaswamy said as president he would unleash America’s energy sector in order to drive down prices.

The declaration was made following comments from Pence about inflation. Ramaswamy had vowed to declare “war” against the “federal administrative state.”

Pence and Ramaswamy then engaged in a back-and-forth.

During the exchange, Pence stated, “I was a House conservative leader before it was cool.”

Pence then attacked President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and went after Ramaswamy over his age and background in the private sector.

“Joe Biden has weakened this country at home and abroad,” Pence said. “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie …”

Was Pence wrong to attack Ramaswamy by calling him a “rookie"?

Pence’s response was cut off by booing from the crowd, as well as interjections from other candidates.

The former vice president was not the only one booed. At the start of the debate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson were also booed by the crowd.

Ramaswamy was later booed after he declared he was the only candidate on the stage who was not “bought and paid for.”

Former President Donald Trump chose not to participate in the debate and instead sat down for a prerecorded interview with Tucker Carlson.

Conversation