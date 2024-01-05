Rapper 50 Cent Erupts Over Giving Illegal Aliens Health Care: 'Help Me Understand This'
The entertainer known as 50 Cent is among the millions of Americans perplexed as to why illegal aliens are being provided with free health care.
The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram to express his disapproval of California’s plan to provide illegal immigrants with free access to health care at a considerable cost to taxpayers.
“I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers,” he wrote on Instagram.
“They don’t even give veterans health insurance,” he continued.
He then asked MSNBC host Ari Melber to call him and explain the policy.
“@arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this s***. 🤷🏽♂️WTF,” he wrote.
The heavily Democratic state became the first in the nation to offer free health care to illegals by allowing them access to Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid, ABC News reported.
Under previous rules, illegal immigrants were only covered for certain emergencies, such as giving birth or a heart attack.
According to State Sen. María Elena Durazo, the expansion will provide coverage to some 700,000 illegals living across the state.
“This historic investment speaks to California’s commitment to health care as a human right,” Durazo said in a statement on her website.
The move was also celebrated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rubber-stamped the plans last year.
“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage — regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office told ABC.
“Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”
However, many people, including 50 Cent, are unimpressed by the plan, which effectively rewards illegal aliens with free health care while many working Americans struggle to pay for, or even live without, adequate health insurance.
Over the years, 50 Cent has taken various political positions, including support for former President Donald Trump.
In October, he unloaded on Joe Biden for relaxing at his beach house while America faces a multitude of potentially catastrophic problems and challenges.
“We got some real s*** going on out here Joe. what’s the plan to get a tan and chill come on now,” he wrote.
